‘Mother of God’ Putin rocked as ‘massive’ explosion destroys arms unit – at least six dead





The blast, centred on a Russian ammunitions depot in the Kherson region, was described as “absolutely massive” by investigative Twitter account @IntelCrab. The same thought was echoed by news outlet BNO News, adding on social media: “Massive explosion at Russian ammunition depot near occupied city in southern Ukraine.”

Kyiv Independent journalist Illia Ponomarenko tweeted: “Mother of god.” Eastern European news outlet NEXTA then added that a senior regional official in Ukraine confirmed the blast in Nova Kakhova. They reported that Serhiy Khlan, a Ukrainian official who sits on the regional council for Kherson, wrote on Facebook: “In Nova Kakhovka minus one Russian ammo depot. “They brought, brought, stockpiled, stockpiled and now have fireworks at night.”

At least six people died in the explosion, the Russian state news agency reported. A TASS report published on Tuesday morning described “six people confirmed” dead and “many dozens injured”. The report attributed the explosion to a Ukrainian military attack on fertiliser warehouses. The agency quoted Vladimir Leontyev, head of military-civilian administration of the Kakhovka district.

He told TASS: “There are six people confirmed [dead]. “And many dozens injured, [with] shrapnel wounds, cuts.” He added: “There are still many people under the rubble. “The injured are being taken to the hospital, but many people are blocked in their apartments and houses.”

This is the second night of explosions in four days in the town, CNN reports. Mr Khlan added in a warning to residents: “Please take care of yourself and do not come close to the place of the detonation.” The town is home to a key hydroelectric dam, which forms part of the water supply to the Crimea peninsula, which Russia has held for almost a decade. The southern Ukrainian region was one of the first claimed by the Russian forces during the invasion.

TASS then said a Russian official claimed the Ukrainian attack on the depot was carried out with US-made weapons. The Russian news agency said on Monday night that multiple launch rocket systems were used in the strike. MORE TO FOLLOW…