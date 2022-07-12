Categories
Entertainment

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 12, 2022


Even though Chris Hemsworth is the hottest thing going right now (well, besides maybe Eddie Munson) considering his latest Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, just stormed into the number one spot at the box office last weekend, he has not yet been able to sit atop the throne that is the Netflix top movies and shows on account of some steep competition. And while his 12 Strong continues to find a place firmly in the upper echelon of the trending movies list, Hemsworth just vanquish the movie du jour, which in today’s case is a remarkably popular Netflix animated film. 

If you want to find out more about this mystery film, as well as the other movies and shows popular on Netflix on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, stick around because we’re about to break it down now…

Jacob Holland and Maisie Brumble in The Sea Beast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – July 12, 2022



