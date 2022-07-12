The 2008 Broadway musical about middle school teens will stream later this summer.

Netflix’s 13 Movie Musical to Include at Least 3 New Songs Written by Jason Robert Brown

Details have emerged about the soundtrack of Netflix’s upcoming film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown, Dan Elish, and Robert Horn‘s 13, adapted from their 2008 Broadway musical. Set to release on the streamer August 12, the Tamra Davis-directed movie will include at least three new songs written expressly for the screen version by Brown.

The film’s soundtrack will release along with the film August 12, with performances from the movie’s teen cast, including Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Broadway The Lion King alum Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne. The movie also co-stars Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, and Peter Hermann, though it appears that only teens get to sing in 13.

See, here I am not mentioning it, but according to this there are at least THREE ENTIRELY NEW SONGS in the “13” movie. (There’s actually even more than that.) Holy mackaroly! One month from today! https://t.co/KpXf5Z7tNQ — Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) July 12, 2022

Take a look at the complete track listing:

1. “13”

2. “Lamest Place in the World”

3. “I’ve Been Waiting”

4. “Opportunity”

5. “The Bloodmaster”

6. “Getting Ready”

7. “Bad Bad News”

8. “It Would Be Funny”

9. “Tell Her”

10. “A Little More Homework”

11. “Brand New You”

12. “Getting Ready (Extended)”

13. “What It Means to Be a Friend”

14. “Tell Her” (Alec Benjamin)

New titles not present in the stage version’s song list are “I’ve Been Waiting,” “The Bloodmaster,” and “It Would Be Funny.”

The musical, featuring a book by Elish and Tootsie Tony winner Horn, premiered in Los Angeles in 2007, going on to bow on Broadway the following year. The production marked the first—and to date, only—musical to feature a cast and band comprising entirely teenagers. Among the company were a young Graham Phillips, Allie Trimm, and Ariana Grande. The musical centers on 12-year-old Evan Goldman as he navigates a sudden move from NYC to Indiana, his parents divorcing, and his impending bar mitzvah.

The release is the latest in Netflix’s growing catalog of stage-to-screen projects, joining screen adaptations of The Prom and tick, tick…BOOM!, and the upcoming Emma Thompson-led Matilda. The streamer is also currently developing a movie version of the Off-Broadway musical The Legend of Georgia McBride and a limited series based on the long-running Broadway musical A Chorus Line.