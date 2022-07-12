NEW 14U TENNIS TOURNAMENT AT WESTGATE COMPLEX

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Today served a new 14U tournament at the Westgate recreation complex.

192 of the best tennis players of all nationalities have made it to Dothan for the 14u National Clay Court Championships. The people of Dothan couldn’t be happier.

“This tournament will provide about a $1.25 million impact for the city of Dothan,” said Dothan leisure services Assistant Director of Operations Tyson Carter. “We got all these kids, their parents and their coaches you know staying in our hotels for 10-12 days for a stretch here.”

Needless to say, these athletes are learning quickly that this tournament is not a joke

“I thought it was just another tournament but I’ve realized that there are a lot of experienced players here. So it will be a good experience for me to play in this tournament.” Stated Luca Tabidez, an athlete competing on Tuesday.

Overall these guys got to shuffle their feet. if they wanna make moves in this tournament. The competition is fierce, and nobody is just going to roll away.

The tournament is played through Sunday the 17th.