New TDWI Research Report Explores Modernizing Organizations to Support Data and Analytics

SEATTLE, WA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TDWI Research has released its newest TDWI Best Practices Report: Modernizing the Organization to Support Data and Analytics. This original, survey-based report provides best practices research about how successful companies are organizing to execute to win with analytics.

The author of the report, Fern Halper, is vice president and senior director of TDWI Research for advanced analytics. She explains how new leadership and organizational structures, new roles, and new paradigms such as the data mesh are influencing companies and their analytics practices.

In the report, Halper points out that “although it is still early for many new technologies, roles, offices, and other organizational constructs, TDWI research suggests that they can provide a top-line impact to those companies that use them in modernizing their data and analytics environment.”

The report discusses in detail the effects of a variety of trends in analytics, such as the move to the cloud and the renewed interest in effective data governance, as well as the many factors involved in data modernization, such as data fabrics and MLOps.

Report Highlights

This comprehensive report reveals several key findings:

Organizations that measure top-line impact of their analytics are as much as twice as likely to report other positive characteristics (e.g., 62% report a sound data structure versus 25% who didn’t measure impact)

Over half (55%) of respondents said their top challenge with automated analytics tools is in assembling skilled teams

Fewer than 15% of respondents are currently using a data mesh, although 20% plan to use one in the future and 30% support its principles

The report also includes case study examinations of how several enterprises are organized and what effect different team structures have on their operations. The report concludes with 12 best practice recommendations to help readers determine which leadership structures will work best in their organizations.

