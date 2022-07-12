New teacher allegedly had inappropriate relationship with student

The Ministry of Education was alerted to an allegation about a Cashmere High School teacher last week.

A young teacher who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student is herself a former pupil of the Christchurch school at the centre of the controversy.

Cashmere High School alerted the Ministry of Education to the allegation about the teacher on Tuesday last week.

School officials have been tight-lipped about what happened, saying it’s an employment matter, the details of which are private and confidential.

Stuff understands staff have been told the teacher, a Cashmere High School old girl in her first year of teaching, will not be returning to work. Her name no longer appears on the school’s staff list.

It’s thought the allegation relates to the woman’s relationship with a senior student, which is said to have been revealed in a series of Facebook messages between the pair.

Do you know more: blair.ensor@stuff.co.nz

On Tuesday, Cashmere High School board chairman James O’Connell said he was unable to answer any questions from media about the matter.

“We are the employer of all teachers at the school. When there are employment matters between the employer and employee they are private and confidential.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff School officials have been tight-lipped about what happened, saying it’s a confidential and private employment matter.

O’Connell said parents with concerns about any matters at the school could contact the board directly.

There is nothing to stop newly graduated teachers from teaching at a school they previously attended, as long as they are registered and hold a practising certificate.

Hiring decisions are made by individual schools.

Any serious misconduct allegation about a teacher must be reported to the Teaching Council.

A Teaching Council spokesperson said they were unable to comment about matters related to individual teachers “to ensure confidentiality and natural justice”.

However, speaking generally, they said the council expected new teachers to take part in a two-year induction and mentoring programme.

The spokesperson said they were unable to immediately provide figures showing how often alleged inappropriate teacher-student relationships were brought to the attention of the Teaching Council.

However, Stuff reported last year the council had investigated dozens of such cases in the past 15 years.

Ministry of Education southern leader Nancy Bell previously said Cashmere High School flagged the allegation about the teacher on July 5.

“They know they can seek support and guidance from us to assist them if needed,” Bell said in a statement last week.

“The safety and wellbeing of students is paramount and schools take any allegations of inappropriate behaviour seriously. When there are concerns about a teacher, these are also reported to the Teaching Council.”

Bell said the school’s board of trustees was responsible for employment matters, and therefore it was inappropriate for her to comment further.