One dead, at least two seriously hurt as Range Rover smashes into 5G mast – road closed

The A57 Hyde Road in Gorton is currently shut in both directions.

According to an unconfirmed eyewitness report, a Range Rover crashed into a 5G mast on the route.

Witnesses also report that the crash has left one person dead, and two injured.

Emergency services are currently on the scene, and closed part of the road off.

The closure is in effect between Chapman Street and Reddish Lane.

It is understood the route was shut after 3am this morning (Tuesday).

Transport for Greater Manchester has urged travellers to use alternative routes. The road is expected to be closed for some time.