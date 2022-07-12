People: Mckenna Oh promoted by Western Environmental Testing Laboratory

Michelle Sherven, president of Western Environmental Testing Laboratory has announced the promotion of Mckenna Oh to project manager.



Oh has been with WETLAB for more than 3 years and previously served in the client services department. In her new role, she will serve as a primary contact to help WETLAB clients with their analytical work.



Oh will oversee communications and coordination between the client and analytical staff to ensure project requirements are communicated and adhered to. Oh received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Nevada, Reno.



WETLAB is an environmental testing laboratory based in Sparks. The company provides comprehensive analytical support on a variety of matrices and testing to comply with numerous programs.