People urged to confirm organ donation decision as thousands still waiting for transplant

The Daily Express is campaigning for more people to join the 27 million on the NHS Blood and Transplant Organ Donor Register.

Data reveals that despite a 30 per cent increase in transplants in one year, 6,393 people are still waiting for one. In the last year 429 patients have died while waiting.

Our campaign was sparked by the Meredith family, of Totnes, Devon, who are fighting for gravely-ill cystic fibrosis sufferer Sarah, 29, who has been waiting a year for a new liver.

Mum Cathy said: “It is so important – for desperate patients like my amazingly brave daughter Sarah – that more people sign up to the register.”