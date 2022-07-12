Prime Day 2022 deals: Save 50 percent off Simba mattresses, duvets, pillows

Amazon’s Prime Day launched today with massive price cuts from hundreds of brands. Simba, the UK’s top bedding brand, has just unveiled some massive discounts where customers can get mattresses for half price off.

But hurry – all deals end on July 13, 2022 at midnight.

Available for 48 hours only, Simba is slashing up to 50 percent off mattresses, duvets, toppers and pillows.

Here are the best deals from the Simba Amazon Prime offer.

The Simba Hybrid Essential mattress has Aerocoil microspings, cooling Simbatex foam and is a great affordable price.

BUY: Simba Hybrid Essential Mattress Double (£455.95) Saving £373.05

BUY: Simba Hybrid Essential Mattress King (£529.45) Saving £449.45

The original Simba mattress that helped the brand make a name for itself as a premium mattress brand, this one is a true crowd-pleaser.

BUY: Simba Hybrid Mattress Double (£549.45) Saving £449.55

BUY: Simba Hybrid Mattress King (£631.95) Saving £517.05

The Hybrid Luxe Mattress is one of the most luxuriously high-tech mattresses on the market, with ten back-saving layers that make this one their most advanced model yet.

BUY: Simba Hybrid Luxe King (£ 1,264.45) Saving £734.55

BUY: Simba Hybrid Luxe Double (£1,181.95) Saving £967.05

The easiest way to transform any existing mattress, the Simba Hybrid Topper adds extra comfort with aerated Simba foam and has snug straps that keep everything in place.

BUY: Simba Hybrid Foam Mattress Topper Double (£226.85) Saving £122.15

BUY: Simba Hybrid Topper King (£259.35) Saving £139.65