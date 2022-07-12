Princess Charlene wows for candid appearance in £3k Louis Vuitton jacket – ‘A must-have!’

Princess Charlene, 44, was inside the Palais Princier in Monaco on Monday and got photographed by a royal fan. The Princess stunned in a Louis Vuitton sleeveless single-breasted black jacket. The jacket also features a thick cream belt across the centre of the item.
Charlene’s designer jacket costs a whopping £3,291.80.
The description on the Louis Vuitton website says: “This is a contemporary take on a classic Sleeveless Single-Breasted Jacket silhouette.
“Crafted from a linen-wool blend, the sharp tailoring is informed by menswear traditions, which is also referenced by an inside pocket.
“The contrasting wool-silk Mikado collar can be styled in two ways, thanks to a Monogram canvas chin strap.
“A must-have eyelet belt from the collection completes the style.”
Charlene paired this designer jacket with a pair of cream oversized baggy trousers.
These were finished off with some black stiletto heels.
She could be seen carrying a pair of black sunglasses and was wearing a ring on her fourth finger, which was likely her wedding band.
