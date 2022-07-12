Putin humiliated as he loses 63 top officials in Ukraine war – including three in ONE DAY





On Sunday Colonel Sergey Kens, 42, who was the commander of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade, was killed in the battlefield. The exact details behind this have yet to be confirmed, although his death has been confirmed by local media. Colonel Sergey Igorevich Kuzminov, an elite paratrooper commander, has also been confirmed dead.

Kuzminov was from the from Nizhny Novgorod region and had served with Russia’s 106th airborne division. Lieutenant Colonel Aleksey Tikhonov, who was in his early 40s, is understood to have bene killed in the Kherson region, which has been under heavy bombardment from Ukraine. He had served with the 46th brigade of the Russian National Guard and was from Nizhny Novgorod region. Like many other high-ranking Russian officials to have been killed in the war with Ukraine, it is unclear exactly where, when or how he died.

During the conflict over the last four months, Russia has often delayed reporting deaths for weeks in an attempt to cover up the toll of the war from the public. Russian para commander Lt-Col Sergei Moskvichev, 45, had become the country’s 60th colonel confirmed dead in the war, and has since been buried with military honours. At least one more Russian general died following a Himars rocket attack, according to reports, which could send the death-toll of high-ranking officials surging even further. Chornobaivka in the Kherson region came under heavy missile attack, which was praised as part of a counter measure against Russian forces who are continuing their invasion of Ukraine. READ MORE: Putin humiliated as fire engulfs military gear at Melitopol stronghold

Ukraine’s southern military command said in statement: “Based on the results of our rocket and artillery units, the enemy lost 52 (people), an Msta-B howitzer, a mortar, and seven armoured and other vehicles, as well as an ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka.” But a Russian-installed official in Kherson provided a different version of events, claiming at least seven people had been killed and that civilians and civilian infrastructure had been hit. The area in question is once that Russia quickly seized during the war that Moscow describes as a “special military operation” in its fellow ex-Soviet neighbour. During recent days, Ukrainian officials have spoken about gathering up to one million troops with an aim to recapture southern parts of the country now under Russian control.