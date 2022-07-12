REGISTER NOW: Penfolds, Thinkerbell, Australian Open join Melbourne metaverse conference – AdNews

AdNews Melbourne L!VE will unpack how the media, marketing and advertising industry is tackling the rise of the metaverse.

‘Metaverse: The Next Ad Frontier’ will be staged at The Arts Centre in Melbourne on August 31, 2022.

You can register to attend here.

As the first grand slam in the world to enter the metaverse, Melbourne’s iconic Australian Open will be among the keynote case studies for the half-day conference.

Tennis Australia metaverse and NFT manager Ridley Plummer will reveal the Cannes Lions-award winning project, while Penfolds CMO Kristy Keyte will join a marketer’s panel discussion around the rise of NFTs.

Thinkerbell co-founder Adam Ferrier, Meta Australia director of marketing Alexandra Sloane and Dentsu Solutions CEO Chris Bower will also join a lineup of presenters and panellists on the day.

AdNews publisher Assia Benmedjdoub said the event will aim to address industry questions around Web 3.0.

“Adidas, Samsung and Gucci are just some of the brands purchasing parcels of land in the metaverse, while local trailblazers such as Tennis Australia are venturing into new territory with immersive virtual experiences and NFTs. What can we learn from early pioneers in the space and where is it all heading? That’s just one of the questions we’ll be asking.”

More speakers will be announced in coming weeks.

The event is powered by supporting partners Amobee, Boomtown, Dentsu, LISTNR and Resolution Digital as well as associate partners MiQ and Piano.

Have something to say on this? Share your views in the comments section below. Or if you have a news story or tip-off, drop us a line at adnews@yaffa.com.au

Sign up to the AdNews newsletter, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for breaking stories and campaigns throughout the day.