Riot police storm illegal encampment as caravans cause ‘havoc’ – School forced to close





Two people were arrested after officers were called to break up the camp of about 27 mobile homes at Oakgrove School in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. The school’s headteacher was forced to send its 2,000 pupils home with the site deemed unsafe.

Officers carrying batons descended on the field at about 4pm on Monday (July 11) in a bid to force the occupants off the site after they reportedly arrived last Friday. The Milton Keynes Citizen reported one anonymous mother as saying: “My husband just drove by Oakgrove and he says that it looks like there’s hundreds of them and they were driving their cars in circles on their sports field behind the school. “This is just disgusting. They will destroy everything if they stay for a few days longer.” A Thames Valley Police spokesman said officers have been liaising with the school and engaging with those on the encampment.

The force issued a Section 60c notice to those at the illegal camp with a deadline to leave by 11am on Monday. After the Section 60 notice was ignored, police said they entered the site to remove the encampment. The force’s spokesman said: “Our operation to remove an illegal encampment has concluded with a number of arrests and vehicles seized.” They added officers seized four vehicles, three caravans and made two arrests. READ MORE ABOUT GRITTERS USED TO STOP ROADS MELTING

“More safe stopping places such as transit pitches are needed. “No one wants their living situation to become a spectacle – everyone deserves the right to privacy.” Figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show in January 2022, there were 515 caravans on land not owned by Travellers. Another 2,377 were on sites they did own, but did not have planning permission for.

That is 32 more than were counted on all unauthorised sites during the same period in 2020. It marks a significant uptick in the lack of safe parking spaces for Travellers. In total, there were 24,371 caravans reported on the count date of January 2022 – 658 more than there were counted on the same month last year. The figures includes those on authorised sites. The three percent increase has largely been driven by a rise in the number of private caravans with permanent planning permission.

This has resulted in an increase in authorised caravans despite a drop in the number of socially rented ones. There are about 300,000 Travellers in the UK, making up one of the most disadvantaged groups in the country.