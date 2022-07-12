Categories World Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Iran plans to send Russia drones to replenish weapons lost in invasion Post author By Google News Post date July 12, 2022 No Comments on Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Iran plans to send Russia drones to replenish weapons lost in invasion Latest Russia-Ukraine war news: Live updates The Washington Post Source link Related Tags ‘lost, ‘weapons’, Drones, invasion, Iran, live, plans, replenish, Russia, RussiaUkraine, send, updates, war' By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Norwegian and Wideroe enter close cooperation agreement → SpaceX’s latest Starship booster test ends with an explosion | Engadget Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.