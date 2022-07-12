Rutherford Falls Introduces a Telling Yellowstone Stand-In

Peacock’s Rutherford Falls has provided audiences with a welcome dose of comedy with its second season. More than just delivering laughs, however, the show never shies away from making necessary points about the representation of Native American cultures in media. Early Season 2 episodes lampoon how horror movies have treated Indigenous traditions, as well as zero in on faulty and performative apologies from people in the public light. In Episode 5, “Adirondack S3,” Rutherford Falls seems to tackle a giant in the modern television landscape by creating its own Yellowstone stand-in. The series draws attention to some of the problematic aspects of that show in a tongue-in-cheek way that keeps the humor going while landing its point.





The fictional show-within-a-show Adirondack is in its third season and beloved by every character’s parents. Even though Reagan (Jana Schmieding) describes it as “offensive,” it supposedly has a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The team behind the fictional Adirondack has reached out to the Minishonka Nation to serve as cultural consultants on a particular episode heavy in Native American-“inspired” events. Terry (Michael Greyeyes) is eager to accept and start the process of turning his town into a haven for Hollywood filming. However, the pair soon finds that the show isn’t as eager as they appear to address accuracy. When the white Adirondack writers fail to make any of Reagan and Terry’s requested changes, Terry leans in and encourages more “glaringly offensive” and stereotypical representations with the hope that audience outrage will be unavoidable and ultimately teach Adirondack a lesson.





But Adirondack seems to be more than just a plot point for Rutherford Falls — it also resembles Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. Both shows are named after one-word U.S. parks and have cultivated a large fan base, but the similarities go deeper. Yellowstone has had its share of controversies surrounding its representation of Native characters and storylines. Initial casting decisions were met with ire after actor Kelsey Asbille’s Cherokee identity could not be substantiated, and viewers have been critical of presenting the land struggles and drama of the American frontier through the eyes of white protagonists.





Rutherford Falls solved its Adirondack problem when Reagan’s ex-boyfriend (Schitt’s Creek‘s Dustin Milligan) leaked controversial photos from the set, leading to the public outcry that Terry had hoped. While this process seemed to end well in Rutherford Falls, nothing seems to be able to stop the juggernaut of Yellowstone. The show has spawned a series of spin-offs and prequels and is currently filming its fifth season, despite running into a situation very similar to what’s shown in Rutherford Falls. One of the final episodes of Season 4 depicts a white protagonist in a sacred ceremony, but without the same consequences that Adirondack faced.





Taking Yellowstone to task feels more important than ever for Rutherford Falls‘ second season, which deals with issues of reclaiming land for Native communities in the U.S. When Peacock, the network currently streaming both shows, suggested on Twitter that viewers celebrate the Fourth of July by watching Yellowstone (and admiring the characters), Schmieding took to the platform to express her umbrage. She responded that viewers would be better off watching a show that engaged with the Land Back movement and showed Indigenous Lands being returned, an idea that is floated in Yellowstone but never seriously followed in favor of allowing the white protagonists to reassert their familial claim to the territory. Both Yellowstone and Rutherford Falls remain entwined, even beyond the show-within-a-show Adirondack.





Rutherford Falls seamlessly draws attention to the problems of shows like Yellowstone in a way that remains light-hearted, especially because Terry’s intervention actually works. Adirondack can serve as a lesson in the continued issues surrounding Native representation in Hollywood — not just on the screen but also behind the scenes.

