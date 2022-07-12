Saipem called in for extended study on Norwegian gas-to-ammonia project | Upstream Online

Norway’s Horisont Energi has awarded Italian contractor Saipem a concept study contract for its flagship Barents Blue project, which aims to produce ammonia from natural gas.

The clean-energy company said Saipem will work with technology licensor Haldor Topsoe to complete the study.

The project partners — Horisont Energi, Equinor and Vaar Energi — had indicated the study was complete, but then decided an extra three to four months of work by Saipem and Haldor would further mature and optimise the factory at Markoppneset in northern Norway.

Barents Blue has the potential to be one of the most significant climate projects in Norway, Horisont Energi said.

Located in Finnmark, the project will centre on what is claimed to be Europe’s largest clean-ammonia plant, which will produce ammonia using natural gas from the Barents Sea.

During the production process carbon dioxide will be captured and transported to the Polaris offshore reservoir, where it will be permanently stored beneath the seabed. The reservoir may have a storage capacity of more than 100 million tonnes, equivalent to twice Norway’s annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Barents Blue will have a production capacity of 3000 tonnes of ammonia per day once operational.