Security collaboration with Concordia university

The next stage of the research collaboration will focus on getting closer to the security requirements within 5G systems which will raise new challenges, such as those related to Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), a key technology in 5G, and the Cloud-native computing approach.

In particular, a key goal for this stage will be achieving a proactive compliance-driven security monitoring, attack prevention, detection and mitigation solutions. This will be an important feature of future solutions if they are to keep up with the high speeds of 5G.

The results of this research will be highly significant for the industry. From robotics to self-driving cars, 5G will be a critical enabler of many IoT use cases – and all will need to provide evidence that they meet security requirements.

By addressing compliance challenges in cloud and 5G, Ericsson and Concordia University are helping to make a secure, connected future a reality.