Snapchat DOWN: Users report app keeps logging out and not working today





Snapchat down reports are surging in today with users saying the app keeps logging them out and isn’t working today. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has recorded a huge spike in Snapchat down reports which began around 2pm UK time today. At the time of writing Down Detector UK has recorded a peak of around 3,000 reports of Snapchat down.

While on rival social media sites Snapchatters are saying they’ve seen the app keep logging them out and isn’t working properly today. On Twitter one Snapchat user posted: “#Snapchatdown So Snap is not working, it’s not just you.” While another tweeted: “Is Snapchat down for anyone?” One added: “Is Snapchat down or or something it keeps logging me out”.

And another wrote: “Is Snapchat down or being laggy for anyone else the app just keeps freezing then logging me out”. In the aftermath of this surge of reports of Snapchat being down the official Snapchat Support Twitter account confirmed they were aware of the issue and were looking into a fix. The Snapchat Support Twitter posted: “We’re aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!”

A Snap spokesperson also told Express.co.uk that a fix is in the works. The surge in Snapchat down reports come after Snapchat rolled out a new update for this app. This patch was released on Monday, and for iOS it’s version 11.87.0.31. As per usual, the patch notes for the latest Snapchat update simply says it brings with it ‘bug fixes’.

According to Down Detector, reports of issues with Snapchat being down have been reported in the UK, US and in Europe. While, according to Down Detector UK stats, the vast majority of issues users are experiencing today are to do with login problems. Down Detector UK said 90 percent of reports of Snapchat being down were to do with logging in issues. More to follow…