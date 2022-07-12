SoluLab, a leading Blockchain Development Company, successfully enters the Metaverse Development space

SoluLab enters the Metaverse Space

SoluLab’s metaverse services provide avenues for brands and businesses to tap a new channel to attract and engage customers.

INDIA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — SoluLab, a well-known blockchain development company, helps to develop and fine-tune concepts that can help businesses key into the world of the metaverse. The metaverse is nothing new for those who know it, but the speed with which it recently made headlines is impressive. For many, the term has become associated with the recent rebrand of Facebook to Meta, but with more established brands incorporating it into their long-term growth strategies, it should be no surprise that the meaning evolves daily. For a layman, it is a virtual world where users, companies, or anything digital can exist and interact, but companies today have found its deeper meaning. And SoluLab aims to help businesses bring it into reality.

SoluLab is poised to provide a frictionless path to businesses with their full-spectrum, 360-degree Metaverse Design and Development services. As an early Metaverse propagator, SoluLab makes use of top-notch tools and ultra-modern technologies to cater to the varied needs of different projects in the best possible manner. The services they provide include Metaverse consulting, Metaverse design, Metaverse gaming, Metaverse marketplaces, Metaverse NFTs, Decentralized spaces, and whatnot. And the best part is that they ace it all as their focus is to deliver user-centric and industry-leading projects in a short span. They aim at complete customer satisfaction, irrespective of the project size.

According to Rajat & Chintan, co-founders of SoluLab, “All eyes today are on Metaverse companies, and with its Metaverse Design, Development, Consulting, and Integration services, any business can expect quick growth and become a Metaverse giant in no time. There may be many players in this market, but our client-first approach sets us apart from all of them. Our metaverse solutions transcend all industry barriers with the latest technology stack. To ensure that the company keeps coming up with high-quality and scalable solutions, we follow agile development methodology and properly verify deliverables before handing them over to our clients”

About SoluLab

Established in 2014, SoluLab aimed to provide next-generation IT solutions to enterprises and startups. It is owned by two technophiles from Goldman Sachs and Citrix, who are on a mission to revolutionize the blockchain industry worldwide. Since then, they have established offices across the globe and have completed more than 2000 projects around the world. They enable IT services to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight by deploying agile digital at scale.

For more information, visit www.solulab.com.