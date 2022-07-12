Sonya Renee Miller Gunter, 47, of Elizabethtown, born Feb. 5, 1975, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her residence.

She was born in Elizabethtown to Ronald and Ilene Miller. She was a former bank teller with First Citizens Bank and a member of Elizabethtown Baptist Church. She graduated from LaRue County High School, Class of 1993.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Loy and Irene Slayton and William “Buddy” and Lydia Miller.

Survivors include her parents, Ronald and Ilene Miller of Elizabethtown; a son, Aaron Gunter of Elizabethtown; a sister, Rhonda Miller of Elizabethtown; two nieces, Nicole Cecil (Todd) Perkins, and a great-nephew, Hunter Perkins, of Elizabethtown and Heather (Thomas) Williams and three great-nieces, Jaina and Leia Armstrong and Stella Williams, of Shelbyville; a brother Brad (Sonia) Miller and a nephew, Daniel Miller, all of Elizabethtown; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends and two dogs, Bailey and Lilly.

She chose to be cremated. A celebration of life memorial is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Pritchard Community Center, 404 S. Mulberry St. in Elizabethtown.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 1592 Hutcherson Lane, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.