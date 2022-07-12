Spinview to create ‘enterprise metaverse for built environment’

PropTechInvestment

A London startup is seeking to create an ‘enterprise metaverse for the built environment’ after raising £5.5 million in pre-Series A funding.

Spinview develops visual intelligence solutions for buildings and infrastructure, helping businesses capture, connect and communicate large volumes of disparate data and transform it into actionable information.

Digital twin models of physical locations such as roads and rail to warehouses, factories and homes can be built using the platform.

The latest funding round includes management consultancy Alchemmy, the Future Fund and several high-net-worth and angel investors. It takes total investment to £8m since it was founded in 2015.

It will use the funding to further develop the intellectual property for its platform and the corresponding hardware for data capture as part of the process of creating 3D models, while also enhancing its customer success team.

Today Spinview employs 28 people across five territories – the UK, Sweden, USA, Serbia and India – with a global network of subcontractors and distributors. Organisations benefiting from Spinview’s VQe approach and supporting technologies include Transport for London, Norwegian Military, SKF, Global and JC Decaux.

“We are thrilled to have successfully closed this latest funding round with a great thanks to our investors,” said founder and CEO Linda Wade.

“When thinking of data, people most often think of engineers, developers and IT teams using and manipulating that data with little to no input from the wider business, but people need to think beyond this limiting view.

“Using this important data to create a visual intelligence ecosystem that can be understood and accessed by every working individual is the key to untold improvements and will be beneficial game-changing for any organisation.

“Our tools put people at the heart of this process – from mapping a physical asset to a digital platform and using this data to analyse its efficiency, condition and status remotely, or measuring the way stakeholders respond to virtual environments.

“We aim to make our systems as accessible as possible to all parts of an organisation through further development of our award-winning technology this year and beyond.”