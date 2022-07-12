Categories
Taika Waititi Says He Thinks “Stranger Things” Ruined Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”


“They don’t know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!”

It’s more than likely that you saw Thor: Love and Thunder at the movies this weekend.


Jasin Boland / Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

And you’ve probably been obsessed with Season 4 of Stranger Things all summer.


Tina Rowden / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

You’ve probably also been listening to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” a lot after Stranger Things made liberal use of the classic song throughout its latest season.

View this video on YouTube


EMI / Via youtube.com

Well, Taika Waititi — who directed Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as its predecessor Thor: Ragnarok — has some opinions about how Stranger Things used “Running Up That Hill.”


Samir Hussein / Getty Images / WireImage

OK so, if you’ve seen Thor: Love and Thunder, you’re probably aware of how the movie features scenes set to Guns N’ Roses songs like “November Rain.”


Jasin Boland / Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

In an interview with NME, Taika was asked if he thought those scenes could inspire a similar cultural moment for Guns N’ Roses the way Stranger Things did for Kate Bush.


Getty Images / Samir Hussein / WireImage

“You mean how they ruined Kate Bush?” he replied.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

Taika went on to say that, although he’s a fan of Stranger Things, he’s also “really annoyed” about how they used the song “as someone who feels a real ownership of [Kate Bush]’s music.”


Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

“I’ve become one of those old arseholes who’s like: ‘These kids never listened to Kate Bush; they’ve heard one song on a TV show!'” he explained. “‘They don’t know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!’”


Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images

Knowing Taika, he’s likely just kidding around. But hey, either way, keep running up that hill — or doing whatever else you want to do — while listening to “Keep Running Up That Hill.” Whether you discovered it this summer or 20 years ago, it’s still a great song.


Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection



