Tessa Thompson Talks Valkyrie’s Relationship Status And Why Getting To Play A Bisexual Character In The MCU Has Been Really Meaningful


Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a wild one so far, with the universe expanding thanks to projects on the small and silver screens. The latest movie hitting theaters was Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which has been doing great at the box office. The blockbuster marked Tessa Thompson’s return as Valkyrie, and the actress recently spoke to her character’s relationship status, and why getting to play a bisexual character in the MCU has been really meaningful.

Since debuting in Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson has been open about how she’s playing Valkyrie as a bisexual woman. While a scene hinting at this was deleted from that previous blockbuster, Love and Thunder featured notable queer moments for both her and (surprisingly) Korg. While some fans wanted to see Val find her Queen of New Asgard, Thompson spoke about the hero’s relationship status to Variety, offering: 

She did give that maiden a kiss on the hand. You know, she’s flirty. She’s out in the world. She’s ready for love. She’s definitely single and ready to mingle, but she also, I think, when the time is right. And I think in terms of the representation that we talk about in the MCU, I think a part of really being able to normalize queer characters, LBGTQIA characters, is to allow them to exist in their humanity. And that doesn’t always mean that they’re in love or in a partnership because plenty of us know that sometimes you’re not. So, yeah, we’ll see if she finds love.



