The best C58 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Wih the assault rifle meta in Call of Duty: Warzone so up in the air in Season 4, players have begun turning to underrated options for their loadout choices. Players looking to make a change might want to look toward the C58 and its best loadout in Warzone.

While the NZ-41 still appears to be the top dog even after two nerfs, the stale meta has led to players growing bored of using the NZ-41 over and over again.

The C58 is from Black Ops Cold War and was introduced in Season 4 of last year. In Season 4 this year, the C58 has dropped off vastly in popularity but remains a strong assault rifle choice for players. The weapon features a high fire rate, low recoil, and modest damage range, making it a terrific choice for both Caldera and Fortune’s Keep/Rebirth Island. Still, players will need to kit it out with the best attachments to make it viable this season.

To see the full loadout for the C58 in Warzone Season 4, keep reading below.

Best C58 loadout in Warzone

While it’s been one year since the C58 entered Warzone, its top loadout hasn’t changed much. The attachments players used last year are the same they’ll use this year simply because of how beneficial they are to the C58 in Warzone.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.5″ Task Force

18.5″ Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Damage, damage range, recoil control, bullet velocity, and magazine size are all increased greatly with this loadout. The C58 is already strong in all of these areas, so increasing them provides a huge boost to the AR’s viability in Season 4. While it might not be as strong as the NZ-41 or other rifles, it can certainly keep up with them on the map.