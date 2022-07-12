Categories
Pets

These Paris Hilton-Approved Pet Care Staples and Accessories Are All on Sale for Prime Day


Think of Paris Hilton, and the first thing that comes to mind may not necessarily be her pets. But throughout Hilton’s decades of fame, she’s been a mom to countless different animals—including dogs, cats, ponies, pigs, ferrets and rabbits.

So, if there’s one thing that’s clear, Hilton loves her furry friends—and so do we. Her Instagram account dedicated to her pets boasts over 75,000 followers, many of whom adore the life of luxury her furry children enjoy. It’s no question that Hilton’s pets get only the very best. And ahead, we’ve rounded up Hilton-approved pet goodies, so you too can pamper your pets with her favorites.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.