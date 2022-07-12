Three mistakes public sector organizations make moving to the cloud

Public sector agencies are gaining new efficiencies from migrating their operations to the cloud but often fail to realize the broader benefits cloud computing offers, say two cloud advisory specialists in a new FedScoop podcast.

Tom Stoner, senior director, cloud advisory at Splunk, says public sector agencies aren’t alone. He has seen a variety of commercial organizations make several common missteps in their migrations efforts that result in more work downstream and missed opportunities for adding value.

Stoner says the three biggest mistakes he continues to encounter revolve around decisions to lift and shift applications; inadequate design preparation for failures; and over-reliance on cloud providers for security and compliance.

“While cloud service providers provide a layer of security, if the application itself has flaws, it can be prone to security threats. And we all know data stored in the cloud is a rich target for hackers,” says Stoner in the latest episode of a new podcast series, “Leveraging the cloud to ensure mission resilience,” produced by FedScoop and underwritten by Splunk.

Stoner and Splunk cloud specialist Lee Tamassia describe lessons learned from a large federal agency, a leading Canadian bank and a major regional retailer that public sector organizations should consider taking to migrate more successfully to the cloud.

They also highlight why Splunk customers are finding greater success moving from on-premises software to Splunk’s cloud-based software-as-a-service offerings that can also help public sector organizations collect and manage data across multiple cloud services.

Listen to the full podcast conversation on FedScoop.

Tom Stoner is senior director, cloud advisory and an area vice president of cloud sales at Splunk. Lee Tamassia is a cloud specialist at Splunk.

Learn more about how Splunk is helping federal agencies leverage the cloud to ensure mission resilience.