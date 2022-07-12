Tokyu Fudosan : 2022 Environmental Management Report | MarketScreener

Our ideal vision for 2030 We resolve social issues through our business activities and aim for sustainable society and growth together with our stakeholders. We realize a future where everyone can be themselves and shine vigorously through the creation of a variety of appealing lifestyles. Themes to work on for value creation (Materialities) Create well-being Create an Create governance Create a variety Create a sustainable Create value in organizational communities climate under which to accelerates of lifestyles. and lifestyles. environment. the digital era. diverse human growth. capital is enlivened. Message from the President Drivingsocietyandtacklingenvironmental issuestogether withadiverserangeof stakeholders In May 2021, we developed Group Vision 2030, the Group’s long-term vision under the WE ARE GREEN Group slogan. Using our corporate color green as the base color, WE ARE GREEN expresses the diversity of the Group’s wide range of business activities and human resources using a color gradation, and embodies our vision for a future where everyone can be themselves and shine vigorously. And here, it also expresses our determination to realize the Group policy of environmental management in conjunction with digital transformation (DX). We believe that we are currently at a major turning point in history. The capacity of the earth’s environment is reaching its limit, and how we can shape a society in the midst of limited natural capital is an urgent issue. Even in Japan, words related to the environment have come to dominate the vernacular in recent years, and the TokyuFudosan Holdings Group is no exception. We have been continually committed to coexisting with local communities and preserving natural environments in various business situations since the development of Den-enChofu, where the roots of our business lie. In 1998, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION established an Environmental Philosophy, clarifying its stance towards environmental initiatives. In recent years, we have pursued initiatives that lead the industry. For example, in 2014 we were the first in the industry to enter the renewable energy business, and in 2019, we expressed support for the TCFD recommendations in an industry-first. IntherecentlyannouncedMedium-TermManagement Plan 2025, we identified three issues to be tackled that are of particular importance from an environmental management perspective: a decarbonized society, a recycling-oriented society, and biodiversity. To address these issues in which there is a high level of social interest, we will provide solutions across the Group’s supply chain, which spans development, management, operation, renovations and distribution. Through these initiatives, we will aim to expand business opportunities with the environment as a starting point. While our company name has the word “land” (=real estate) in it, we will go beyond a real estate company that creates buildings and other things, and propose products and services that will help each person build a life of well-being. What we aim to communicate through this report is our commitment to this kind of future-oriented environmental management. In addition, by publicizing the environmental management initiatives being implemented by the TokyuFudosan Holdings Group, we aim to help a diverse range of stakeholders including shareholders, investors, customers, business partners and Group employees understand our stance and ensure accountability. We also believe that being evaluated by our stakeholders in an interactive manner will facilitate external recognition and social credibility, and this bolsters our commitment to developing more sophisticated environmental management and improving disclosures going forward. Initiatives to address environmental issues are not seen as costs, but as investments in sustainable growth. Moreover, sustainability is not something we can do alone; it is something we aim to achieve together with stakeholdersPromotingco-creation with diverse partners and driving sustainability throughout society as a core tenet of the Group represents a mission we take pride in as an environmentally advanced company, and is the reason we will further accelerate the Group’s environmental initiatives. President&CEO,TokyuFudosanHoldingsCorporation © TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION 4 Our thoughts on the environment and its origins With the origins of the TokyuFudosan Holdings Group tracing back to our venerable founder Eiichi Shibusawa and the ideas of our first president Noboru Goto, we have long strived to create a sustainable society and tackle environmental issues through our business activities. I wanted to create something resembling a Garden City in Japan and to make up even a little for the shortcomings of city life. SeienKaikoroku[Memoirs of Eiichi Shibusawa] The origin of wealth is jingi-dotoku (humanity and morality). If wealth is not based on correct morality, then it cannot continue in complete perpetuity. Rongoto Soroban [The Analects of Confucius and the Abacus] Eiichi Shibusawa 1840 – 1931 Established the Den-enToshiCompany, the origin of the Group Eiichi Shibusawa is often referred to as the father of Japanese capitalism for his role in building the foundation for the Japanese economy. He was active from the Meiji era (1868-1912) into the early Showaperiod(1926-1989). He was involved in the establishment and development of around 500 companies and around 600 publicworksprojects,andmadegreateffortsinsupportofphilanthropicactivities. I want you to go about your work with a clear understanding in your mind that you are really doing work for the benefit of the people who will inhabit that land Remarks from a roundtable discussion on the Ito-Shimoda Line Construction and Development Plan appearing in the February 1984 edition of Tokyu Corporation's in-house magazineSeiwa Don'tconstructbuildingstallerthanapalmtree RemarksmadeduringatouroftheplannedconstructionsiteofthePalauPacificResort Noboru Goto 1916 – 1989 First president of TOKYU LAND CORPORATION Noboru Goto led the Tokyu Group after succeeding his father Keita Goto, the Group's founder. As the first president of TOKYU LAND CORPORATION, he engaged in large-scale urban development and resort developmentprojects,aswellasservingaschairmanoftheJapanChamberofCommerceandIndustry(JCCI). Providedby:TOKYUCORPORATION © TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5 