Top-5 male tennis players from the 2022 grasscourt season, ft. Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios

In an annual tennis calendar that sees action on multiple surfaces, the grasscourt season, which culminates at the iconic Wimbledon Championships, is the shortest of them all. However, the grasscourt season has always produced some of the most exciting tennis and the 2022 season was no exception.

While 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic took home the Wimbledon Championships for a seventh time – there were a few other players who were quite impressive over the last month on grass.

Let’s take a look at five tennis players who made strong statements on the court and established themselves as forces to reckon with during the 2022 grass season.

Novak Djokovic