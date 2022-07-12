Top-5 male tennis players from the 2022 grasscourt season, ft. Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios

In an annual tennis calendar that sees action on multiple surfaces, the grasscourt season, which culminates at the iconic Wimbledon Championships, is the shortest of them all. However, the grasscourt season has always produced some of the most exciting tennis and the 2022 season was no exception.
While 21-time Grand Slam champion
Novak Djokovic took home the Wimbledon Championships for a seventh time – there were a few other players who were quite impressive over the last month on grass.
Let’s take a look at five tennis players who made strong statements on the court and established themselves as forces to reckon with during the 2022 grass season.
Novak Djokovic
Nick Kyrgios finally lived up to the expectations from him at the biggest tournaments, but fell short at the final hurdle. It’s no surprise that his best run at a Major came on grass, which best suits his powerful style of play, the most prominent feature of which is his booming serve.
Kyrgios’ performance at
Wimbledon was set up by a very strong run of results in the grasscourt events leading up to SW19. He reached the semifinals of both the Stuttgart Open and the Halle Open. At Wimbledon, he defeated the likes of Filip Krajinovic and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the semifinals, where he received a walkover into the final from Rafael Nadal.
Kyrgios’ grass season was overshadowed at times by his regular on-court outbursts and arguments with tournament officials and even his team, at times. However, he ended the grass season with great momentum on the tennis front.
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz improved on an already career-best year with a strong run throughout the grass season. The American started off slowly, losing his first-round matches at S-Hertogenbosch and Queen’s Club. However, he bounced back at the perfect time, winning the Eastbourne International title in the week before Wimbledon.
Fritz then won his first four matches at Wimbledon, all in straight sets, to set up a quarterfinal clash against
Rafael Nadal. Earlier this year, Fritz defeated Nadal to win the 2022 Indian Wells Masters – his maiden Masters 1000 title.
He once again proved to be a handful for the 22-time Grand Slam champion as he stretched the Spaniard to five sets at Wimbledon. However, the American eventually fell short in the deciding set tiebreaker.
The 11th seed held a two-sets-to-one lead in the match.
Matteo Berrettini
Andy Murray in the final in Stuttgart. He then defeated the likes of Dan Evans, Tommy Paul, Botic van de Zandschulp, and Filip Krajinovic to win his second title at Queen’s Club.
Berrettini ended his grasscourt season unbeaten. His winning run came after a three-month absence from the tour owing to a hand injury which required surgery, making his run even more impressive.
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas was stunned in the third round at Wimbledon by eventual finalist Kyrgios, but the Greek had a decent grass season overall. Tsitsipas had struggled on grass in previous seasons and made sure to get as much match time as possible on the surface this season.
Tsitsipas made the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open and the Round of 16 at the Halle Open to kickstart his grass season. He then won his first title on grass by clinching the Mallorca Open title in the week before Wimbledon.
He lost to Kyrgios in a tense clash at Wimbledon. However, Tsitisipas was a much improved player overall on grass this year and could come back to SW19 next year and post a deep run at the event.