Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 07/10/2022 | ETF Trends

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. LABU – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABU gained more than 32% and the biotech sector increased by 2% in the last five days. Biotech stocks got a boost as investors start looking for non-cyclical avenues to park their funds.

2. BULZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN

The BULZ ETF was one of the best performing levered ETFs with over ~20% returns. The ETF focuses on top technology companies domiciled in the U.S. The technology sector gained by ~2.8% in the last week driven by strong employment data and falling commodity prices.

3. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index was a contender on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week. The overall semiconductor segment gained ~4% in the last five days driven by growing demand and increased investments in the semiconductor industry.

4. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Another technology focused ETF, FNGU featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs with ~18% weekly returns. FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter.

5. SINV – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF

SINV which tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies, returned more than ~17% in the last week. Prices of silver metal continue to be pressured by a strong USD, persistent monetary policy tightening, as well as recession fears.

6. WEBL – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

WEBL providing 3x leveraged daily exposure to an index of the largest U.S. internet companies was another tech-focused ETF on the list with ~17.5% returns in the last week.

7. USD – ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

The USD ETF which offers 2x daily long leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductors Index, was another contender on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week as the semiconductor segment gained ~4% in the last week driven by positive long-term prospects of the semiconductor industry.

8. TQQQ – ProShares UltraPro QQQ

TQQQ ETF offers 3x daily long leverage to the NASDAQ-100 Index having a heavy weightage on the IT industry that gained from the potential of slower economic growth and the possibility of fewer rate hikes from the Fed, consequently.

9. WANT – Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares

The consumer discretionary WANT ETF that provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector featured on the list of top performing levered funds last week. The consumer discretionary sector gained ~1.6% driven by rising consumer confidence on the back of the central bank’s strong committment to curb inflation.

10. SKYU – ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing seeks daily investment results, corresponding to 2x the daily performance of the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index, was another technology focused ETF on the list of top performing ETFs last week, with ~13% weekly returns.