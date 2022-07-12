Trinity Thomas Represents Florida Nationwide in Her Summer Travels – Florida Gators

Honda is honored to partner with @CWSA_HondaCup for over 35 years and has provided more than $3.6 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women’s athletics programs. Learn more: https://t.co/JEjfFUmBpo pic.twitter.com/pLWIzxWXnF — HondaInclusion (@HondaInclusion) June 29, 2022

Trinity Thomas ‘ summer has been filled with travels, including two trips to Caribbean destinations, three time zones, more than 9,800 miles and exactly zero gymnastics routines. The Gator senior briefly steps off the mat to represent Florida at camps, summits and award ceremonies across the country.



Thomas closed June with a trip to Los Angeles, where she attended the Collegiate Women Sports Award show on June 27. There, she claimed the 2022 Honda Award for gymnastics. It was the first of her collegiate career and was another goal checked off during her outstanding Gator career.



“We have a wall in the gymnastics facility and it’s a display of Florida’s Honda Award winners. So for my first meeting with my coaches in fall 2018, they asked me what my goals were and I told them I wanted to be up on that wall. I want to be a Honda Award winner. And now as a senior, I completed that goal,” Thomas says.



In addition to joining the four others on UF’s Honda Wall, Thomas was a top-three finalist for the Honda Cup. She joins softball’s Lauren Haeger as the second Gator among the final three since 2015. The award ceremony gave the recent grad an opportunity to make new connections and learn from other student-athletes and staff in attendance.



Thomas’ trip to the west was one of many in her busy summer. She has been traveling since her summer began back in April. After graduating cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in Applied Physiology & Kinesiology, Thomas celebrated with a Puerto Rico vacation with her friends and family. But she quickly got back to representing the Gators at the B lack Student Athlete Summit May 23-25.



During the event, Thomas shared her experiences as a Black student athlete with hundreds of others from around the nation. She also participated in a seminar about uplifting other Black women in the community. Thomas says, “Being able to hear their stories and share different experiences in what felt like a safe place was super special.”



Uplifting the Black student-athlete community is nothing new to Thomas. She has been an active member of Florida’s Black Student Athlete Council and served as Vice President this previous school year.



“I know how hard it can be to be in a sport with a lot of people that don’t look like you. To be able to advocate not only for Black athletes in gymnastics, but also just Black athletes in general and at my school and being able to uplift them and create a community is really, really cool. It just feels like an honor to be able to participate in that way,” says Thomas.



Following that memorable experience in Houston, Thomas got straight to working at youth gymnastics camps. From June until now, she has traveled to over five states, working Flip Fest, Woodward, OGC, the Gator’s gymnastics camp and more. At these camps, Thomas serves as an instructor for many young gymnasts.



“It’s pretty cool to just be a role model and an inspiration for them. And they’re so excited and so pumped to work,” says Thomas. Not only do the young gymnasts get Thomas’ expertise on skills, but they also get pictures, autographs and participate in Q&A’s with the Gator.





In the midst of traveling from camp-to-camp, Thomas made time to attend the NIL Summit June 17 in Atlanta. During the trip, she expanded her knowledge on ways to navigate Name-Image-Likeness as a whole.



Thomas formed valuable relationships at the Summit, connecting with members of her agency, Raymond Representation, and talking with female NCAA soccer goalkeeper and football kicker Sarah Fuller. Thomas says she enjoyed hearing these athletes’ perspectives on NIL and sharing their future interests.



After the NIL Summit, Thomas joined several teammates and friends on a Bahamas cruise.



During all of her travels, Thomas took pride in her opportunities to represent the Gators.



“It’s an honor to be able to travel around and be able to say that I go to the University of Florida.” says Thomas, “Some of my professors reach out and say ‘I saw you at so and so, or I watched this…’ so it’s just kind of cool being able to make more connections and see how I’m touching people.”



Thomas’ joy for representing the Gators made her recent decision to return for a fifth year at Florida unquestionable.



“It’s a blessing to have another year and just to be able to have the opportunity to come back was amazing to me,” she says.



Thomas has begun pursuing her master’s degree in Health Education and Behavior, with plans to graduate in the spring. Then, she hopes to further her education in UF’s accelerated nursing program.



Additionally, the upcoming gymnastics season will be the last of Thomas’ established career. With it, she wishes to top off her individual successes with the team’s first NCAA title since 2015.



Nonetheless, there is no doubt that Thomas will continue representing the Gators with grace and poise, both on and off the competition floor.

