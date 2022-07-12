TV Talk: Billy Porter on ‘Who Do You Think You Are?,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ marches toward its finale

Pittsburgh native Billy Porter explores his ancestry on the season premiere of NBC’s celebrity genealogy show “Who Do You Think You Are?” (7 p.m. Sunday, WPXI-TV), which is similar to PBS’s “Finding Your Roots.”

Pittsburgh cityscape beauty shots abound as Porter returns to Pittsburgh to begin his research before his explorations take him to Richmond and Lynchburg, Va.

“The arts are very prominent in Pittsburgh, so it’s a great place to be a burgeoning artist,” Porter says near the start of the episode as he describes his early life in his hometown.

The first part of “Who Do You Think You Are?” explores Porter’s maternal history, particularly the story of his great-grandfather, Thomas Henry Richardson, who was shot by a white cop on Butler Street. Porter finds extremely different coverage in Pittsburgh newspapers from the era, including in a Black newspaper whose account most closely aligns with what he’d been told by family members.

He meets an Ancestry.com historian at Espresso A Mano on Butler Street in Lawrenceville, within a block of where Richardson was slain.

“How do we continually take in this information, take in this trauma, and still show up for our lives?” Porter says before visiting Richardson’s grave in Allegheny Cemetery.

In the second half of the episode, Porter learns about his paternal history, which takes him to Virginia.

“Who Do You Think You Are?” will profile the ancestry of another Pittsburgh native, actor Zachary Quinto, in its Aug. 14 episode.

‘Better Call Saul’

AMC’s “Breaking Bad” prequel returns at 9 p.m. Monday and in its final six episodes, “Better Call Saul” has a lot of work to do: Explain what becomes of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) such that viewers don’t see her or hear her mentioned in “Breaking Bad,” offer a glimpse of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and introduce a new character, Marion, played by Carol Burnett.

In a recent phone interview, “Saul” co-creator Vince Gilligan, who directs Monday’s episode and writes/directs the penultimate episode on Aug. 8, said viewers will finally see the tragedy of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) complete his transformation into Saul Goodman (also Odenkirk), the law-breaking lawyer of “Breaking Bad.”

“In this case, it’s a rare TV show where the future is written in stone,” Gilligan said of getting the end of “Saul,” at least in regards to its title character, to line up with the events of “Breaking Bad.” “We’re obligated to the audience and ourselves to get there. But it’s tricky – how exactly do we get there.”

While the show’s writers knew what trajectory Jimmy would have to take to become Saul from the start of “Better Call Saul,” the outcomes for the other characters were not preordained.

“We didn’t even know Kim was going to be so important to the show,” Gilligan said, praising Seehorn as an actor he wants to work with again in the future. “She is that good, but we didn’t know that when we hired her. You roll the dice when you hire actors or crew or directors and she wasn’t intended to be this important to the series. It just worked out that way because the actor is so good. She became an absolute lynchpin to the series, and of course, people are worried like crazy about what’s gonna happen to her.”

Each season of “Saul” has opened with a flash-forward to the future, where after the events of “Breaking Bad” Jimmy/Saul is in hiding as Gene, the manager of an Omaha Cinnabon. Season six did not begin with such a flash forward so it’s reasonable to assume – and a trailer suggests — that will be part of these final six episodes.

“Without giving anything away,” Gilligan teased, “we abhor loose ends and we never mean to leave any loose ends.”

Wadas exits KDKA-TV

Over the July 4 holiday weekend, KDKA-TV general assignment reporter Amy Wadas announced on Twitter she’ll leave the station on July 14.

Wadas will become an anchor/reporter at KMGH-TV, the ABC affiliate in Denver, a larger TV market (No. 16 vs. Pittsburgh’s No. 26). She’ll anchor an 8 p.m. newscast on duopoly sister-station KCDO-TV and report for KMGH’s late newscast, which airs at 10 p.m. (prime time is 7-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the mountain time zone).

Wadas, a Western Pennsylvania native and Chartiers Valley High School grad, joined KDKA in July 2014 from WCPO-TV, the ABC affiliate in Cincinnati. Prior to that, she worked at WTRF-TV in Wheeling, W. Va.

Some news to share with yinz. ???????? pic.twitter.com/5Q1zTShuZI — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) July 4, 2022

Canceled

After three seasons, Fox canceled the animated comedy “Duncanville,” which featured former Pittsburgh Wiz Khalifa among its voice cast.

After renewing “Why Women Kill” for a third season, Paramount+ pulled the plug on the show before production on the new season began.

HBO canceled “The Time Traveler’s Wife” after a single season.

The CW canceled “Tom Swift” after just a handful of episodes aired.

Amazon’s Prime Video canceled “Night Sky” after one season.

Channel surfing

Amazon Freevee released the trailer for the filmed-in-Western Pennsylvania comedy series “Sprung” (Aug. 19), which feels very much of a piece with writer/director Greg Garcia’s past shows, “Raising Hope” and “My Name is Earl.” … The first of three feature-length specials based on Westmoreland County native Joe Kenda’s “Homicide Hunter” debuts at 9 p.m. Aug. 17 on Investigation Discovery. … As sports migrates to streaming services, NBCUniversal will shutter its Olympic Channel on Sept. 30. … The first season of the animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy,” which premiered on Paramount+, comes to Nickelodeon at 8 p.m. July 8. … A&E’s “60 Days In” returns for a new season at 9 p.m. Aug. 18. … ABC News named Janai Norman (“World News Now”) as the new co-anchor of the weekend edition of “Good Morning America” alongside Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson. … Season three of “DC’s Stargirl” premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 31 on The CW.