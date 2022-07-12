Ukraine fights back as Iran plans to send drones to Russia





Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Adviser, claimed: “The Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles], including weapons-capable UAVs, on an expedited timeline.”

“Our information further indicates that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these UAVs.” Unmanned aerial vehicles have been used for missile attacks, to drop small bombs, or to conduct reconnaissance for artillery forces and ground troops. Mr Sullivan added that intelligence received by the US supported the view that Russia’s prolonged assault on eastern Ukraine was “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons”.

Ukraine's stock of weapons, by contrast, is far smaller than that of Russia, so it has to be more precise with its strikes. Kyiv yesterday revealed it is carrying out long-range artillery attacks on Russian forces and ammunition stores in the south of the country ahead of a planned counter-assault. Ukraine wants to take back the Kherson region and yesterday claimed it had struck a Russian ammunition dump in the town of Nova Kakhovka, killing 52 people.