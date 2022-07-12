Ukraine warns Russia could step up Donetsk offensive — live updates | DW | 12.07.2022

Ukraine’s military warns Russian forces likely planning to attack Kramatorsk and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy slams transfer of Siemens’ turbines from Canada as “unacceptable exception” to sanctions on Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin expands fast-track citizenship to all Ukrainians

White House says Iran to give Russia drones

Council of the EU adopts additional €1 billion assistance to Ukraine

The Council of the European Union said in a statement on Tuesday it would “provide €1 billion ($1 billion) of additional macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Ukraine, as a matter of urgency.”

“Together with the emergency MFA of €1.2 billion disbursed earlier this year, the total macro-financial support from the EU to Ukraine since the start of the war now reaches €2.2 billion and it is expected to increase further in the coming months. This financial assistance complements other EU support to Ukraine in the humanitarian, development, customs and defense fields.”

Meanwhile, the European Union has frozen Russian assets to the total value of $13.8 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told reporters in Prague on Tuesday.

At least 12 wounded by shelling in Mykolaiv, says Ukraine official

At least 12 people have been injured in overnight shelling in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv, according to the regional governor.

Rockets landed on two medical facilities and residential buildings, Vitaly Kim said.

Donetsk separatists: Decisions on UK, Morocco fighters to come within a month

Decisions regarding the appeals of British and Moroccan fighters sentenced to death by the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine will be taken within a month, Russian news agency Interfax has quoted a separatist official as saying.

Two Britons and one Moroccan citizen captured while fighting for the Ukrainian army were sentenced to death as mercenaries last month. All three have appealed.

Ukraine and Western countries have argued that the men are prisoners of war, thus entitled to protection under the Geneva Conventions.

Russia ‘regrouping for further offensives’ says UK Defense Ministry

The latest update from the UK Ministry of Defense indicated Tuesday that Russian troops are “likely maintaining military pressure on Ukrainian forces whilst regrouping and reconstituting for further offensives in the near future.”

Commenting on developments elsewhere in Ukraine, the ministry said on Twitter that “Russian troops continue to make small incremental territorial gains in Donetsk oblast with Russia claiming to have seized control of the town of Hryhorivka.”

Personnel shortages may be forcing Russia to turn to “non-traditional recruitment,” according to the UK intelligence update. “This includes recruiting personnel from Russian prisons for the Wagner Private Military Company. If true, this move likely indicates difficulties in replacing the significant numbers of Russian casualties.”

Russia, Belarus athletes may be banned from Paris Olympics

Russian and Belarusian athletes may not be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Games because of Moscow’s continued aggression against Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Tuesday.

Belarus has been used as a staging ground for Russia’s invasion, with Moscow conducting regular military exercises there in recent months, and the IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to exclude the two countries’ athletes from competition.

“A decision is going to have to be taken on what happens to each of these two countries, and my guess is that the general feeling would be that they should not qualify,” senior IOC member Craig Reedie said.

“Most people are struggling with how we could achieve some degree of representation, but at the moment, there is no clear way to do it. Therefore, you maintain the status quo.”

Several killed in counterattack on Kherson region, Russia reports

A Ukrainian strike killed at least six people and injured dozens more in the Russian-held Ukrainian town of Novy Kakhovka, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Ukrainian officials, however, said their forces destroyed an ammunition depot, howitzer and other Russian military technology in the town. In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said the attack killed 50 Russian soldiers.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February, Kyiv and Moscow have repeatedly blamed each other for the war’s civilian casualties.

Signs Russia could ‘intensify combat operations’ in the east — Ukraine military

Ukraine’s military warned that Russian troops were likely planning to launch some of their heaviest attacks yet in the eastern Donetsk region.

“There are signs of enemy units preparing to intensify combat operations in the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut,” it said.

Kramatorsk and Bakhmut are the two major cities in the region that remain under Kyiv’s control.

Earlier, Russian rocket strikes hit a “shopping center and civilian residences” in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said. Kharkiv prosecutors said “six civilians were killed, including a 17-year-old and his father, who were driving past,” according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy slams Canada turbines as ‘unacceptable exception’ to sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed what he called an “unacceptable exception” to sanctions on Moscow after Canada agreed to deliver a repaired turbine to Germany, needed to maintain the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

The turbine was undergoing maintenance at a Canadian site owned by German industrial giant Siemens. Moscow said the absence of the turbine caused cuts to gas deliveries to Germany.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had to summon Canada’s envoy to our country due to an absolutely unacceptable exception to the sanctions regime against Russia,” Zelenskyy said during his nightly address.

Ukraine’s president added that the decision “will be perceived by Moscow exclusively as a manifestation of weakness.”

“There can be no doubt that Russia will try not only to limit as much as possible, but also to completely stop the supply of gas to Europe at the most acute moment,” he said.

Russian Finance Minister Siluanov backs rubles-for-gas scheme

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov endorsed a proposal by energy giant Gazprom to include liquefied natural gas (LNG) in its rubles-for-gas plan.

In an interview for Russian daily Vedomosti, Siluanov said, “We support [the plan] in every way.”

In March, President Vladimir Putin said that ” unfriendly countries” would have to pay for Russian gas in rubles, which led to a number of European clients being cut off for refusing to cooperate with the plan.

Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship procedure for Ukrainians

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expanded a fast-track procedure for Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians.

Previously, only residents of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were eligible to apply for Russian citizenship through the procedure. The four regions are under the control of Moscow or Russian-backed separatist forces.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the expansion of the procedure was evidence of “predatory appetites.”

“Russia is using the simplified procedure for issuing passports to tighten the noose around the necks of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of our state, forcing them to participate in the criminal activities of the occupying administrations and the Russian army of aggression,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Since 2019, more than 720,000 people living in separatist-held areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions have received Russian passports.

White House says Iran to provide Russia with drones — White House

The White House said it believes Iran will provide Russia with hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including weapons-capable drones.

“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

The official argued that the procurement shows that Russia’s offensive in Ukraine is “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons.”

Sullivan said it was unclear whether Russia had already received the drones.

What happened Monday in Russia’s war against Ukraine

Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadym Gutsait announced that despite the ongoing war, Ukraine will kick off a new football season in August.

The pro-Russian head of a village occupied by Moscow’s troops near Kharkiv in Ukraine died after his car was blown up by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group. Meanwhile, Andrei Siguta, the Russian-installed district head of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia, escaped an attempt on his life.

Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest person, announced he will give up his vast media business because of pending plans to have all oligarchs listed in a state register.

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a five-story building in the eastern city of Chasiv Yar rose to 31.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned the war in Ukraine may last longer than hoped.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the phone that it was time to follow a United Nations proposal to create a corridor for Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

The number of Ukrainians entering the European Union has returned to pre-invasion levels, EU’s Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said.

