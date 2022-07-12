Vitamin B12 deficiency: Spasms in one side of the body could be hinting at low levels

The risk of vitamin B12 deficiency increases with age, but dietary choices may also increase a person’s likelihood. The first signs of insufficiency in B12 tend to include fatigue, headaches, depression, pain and inflammation in the mouth and tongue. Other manifestations of the disease like involuntary movements are among the less widely discussed complications of B12 deficiency.

Because B12 directly impacts sensory nerve function, a deficiency is likely to lead to motor dysfunction.

A severe lack of vitamin B12 is rare, but even mild deficiency can cause shakiness and tremors.

According to the vitamin B12 website, twitches in the limbs, particularly ones that are one-sided as opposed to symmetrical, could signal a deficiency.

Writing in the journal of Neurology Research, scientists explained: “Deficiency of vitamin B12 produces protean effects on the nervous system, most commonly neuropathy, myelopathy, cognitive and behavioural symptoms, and optic atrophy.

