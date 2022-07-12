WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops performing ’50s & ’60s hits Wednesday

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band will perform music from the ‘50s and ‘60s tonight, including songs from little-known performers Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

Oh, you’ve heard of them? The program also features Neil Diamond’s enduring 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline,” a medley of songs by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, and a few pieces by Pops’ favorite Leroy Anderson.

“This is always a fun concert theme, for the band and the audience,” Pops Conductor Craig Gall said. “We’re playing a wonderful cross-section of different styles of music from these two decades.

The program includes the medleys:

“A Tribute to Elvis,” a medley arranged by James Christensen, featuring “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

“Lennon & McCartney Portrait,” a collection of Beatles tunes arranged for band by Bill Holcombe and featuring “A Hard Day’s Night,” “And I Love Her,” “Day Tripper” and “Hey Jude.”

The Bacharach and David medley — arranged by John Cacavas — includes some of the songwriting duo’s biggest hits sung by Dionne Warwick: “I Say a Little Prayer,” “What the World Needs Now is Love” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.”

“Summer of ‘69: The Music of Woodstock,” with arranger Ted Ricketts compiling the songs “Purple Haze,” “Somebody to Love,” “Judy Blue Eyes,” “With a Little Help from my Friends,” “Soul Sacrifice,” “Pinball Wizard” and “Proud Mary.”

Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies, is the vocalist for two hits from the 1960s: “Moon River” by Henry Mancini, which won the Academy Award for Best Song (from the 1961 movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”) and the 1962 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and “Jean,” the memorable theme song from the 1969 movie “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.”

Also on the program is music from one of Broadway’s biggest shows of the 1960s, “Fiddler on the Roof,” and the hit song “Volare.” Originally recorded by Italian singer-songwriter Domenico Modugno, “Volare” became the first Grammy Award winner for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 1959.

The “sophistication” portion of the program, Gall said, comes from “The Sinfonians” march by Clifton Williams, who Gall calls “a great contributor to concert band music,” and “Song of Jupiter.”

Though “Jupiter” is a 1700s piece by George Frederic Handel, it’s another example of creative theme stretching. “The arrangement we’re playing is from the 1950s, so it fits in tonight,” said Kathy Ripley, the band’s assistant conductor. John Sorensen is the featured trumpet soloist on the piece.

That “Jupiter” arrangement for concert band was done by Leroy Anderson, who is represented by two more pieces on the program:

“Blue Tango” was a huge hit in the 1950s and is the only instrumental song to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts.

“Seventy Six Trombones” is from Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man,” but Anderson’s version, written for the Boston Pops Orchestra, “contains all kinds of mischief, weaving in bits of famous marches,” Gall said.

Working on this program, Ripley said, “reminds me that I really like everything Leroy Anderson does.”

While “Seventy Six Trombones” showcases the band’s trombone section, the pre-concert music also features ‘bones.

A trombone appetizer

The Bone Appetit trombone choir, made up of more than a dozen trombone players, will perform before the Pops, starting at 6:15 p.m.

John Schoettler, a longtime member of the Pops, plays with the choir and is also the group’s arranger and conductor.

In keeping with the theme of tonight’s Pops program, Bone Appetit will also be playing music from the ‘50s and ‘60s, including “In the Still of the Night” (The Five Satins, 1956), “Beyond the Sea” (Bobby Darin, 1958), “Surfin’ USA” (The Beach Boys, 1963), “In the Midnight Hour” (Wilson Picket, 1965), “California Dreamin’” (The Mamas and the Papas, 1965), “Scarborough Fair” (Simon and Garfunkel, 1966) and “Hey Jude” (The Beatles, 1968).

Tonight’s performance is the group’s third this summer. Coming up, Bone Appetit is performing at area libraries: the Burlington Library (1 p.m. on July 16), the Aram Library in Delavan (noon on Aug. 5) and the Waukegan Library (noon on Aug. 26).

Note: Bench seating is provided at the band shell. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Because the weather can change rapidly, dressing in layers is recommended. Pennoyer Park is located at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at Kenosha’s lakefront.