‘Wet bum’ not good enough evidence for £100k holiday claim

Karen Carey, 64, shattered her right ankle in the fall as she and her husband were breakfasting at the H10 Taburiente Playa in Tenerife.

The fracture had a catastrophic effect on her life and career, leaving her with chronic pain and limiting her mobility, Central London County Court was told.

Karen admitted that she did not know exactly why she went over in January 2016 as she “saw nothing on the floor before she fell”.

But she surmised there must have been a puddle of juice or water, which cleaners had failed to mop up, as afterwards “my bum was wet”.

Her barrister Andrew Young insisted “her husband had noticed the floor was wet”.

But Judge Heather Baucher dismissed the £112,620 claim, saying she had not been given enough detail about how Karen tumbled to rule negligence on the part of TUI.

The judge added: “She simply has no idea on what, if anything, she slipped. Mrs Carey’s shorts could have been wet for any number of reasons and that is not enough on which to found liability.”