‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Reservation Dogs’ Are Among the Emmy Snubs

Amid the mostly business-as-usual announcement of the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees — get ready to be sick of hearing “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” called out on Sept. 12 — there were some slightly unexpected occurrences. Nothing was as shocking as last year’s nomination of “Emily in Paris” for outstanding comedy, but there were some noticeable omissions. As actors and actresses in “This Is Us” and “black-ish” discovered, it was not a good year to be a star of a beloved and long-running series in its final season.

Snub: ‘Yellowstone’

Taylor Sheridan has built an impressive television empire with his nostalgia-and-testosterone-fueled vision, but he did not get the expected drama-series nomination for his flagship series on Paramount Network, TV’s highest-rated entertainment show in the 2021-22 season.

Snubs: Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore

The sentimental NBC hit “This Is Us,” a four-time drama-series nominee, never gained much traction in the category in its sixth and final season, but its stars were expected to earn nominations in their respective fields. This is the first and only time since the series began that Brown, who won in 2017, is not among the drama-actor nominees.