10 fun things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (free movies, a plethora of pickles and so much more)

Cinema in the Park photo courtesy of City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events.

It’s a great weekend for fun things to do in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has released their Summer Programming Guide, which offers everything from free al fresco yoga to free movies in the parks this weekend.

And the city’s beloved, award-winning local food fest Picklesburgh is back this weekend, running from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17 on the Rachel Carson (also known as 9th Street) Bridge and on the 10th Street bypass. Get all the Picklesburgh details here.

And here are plenty more fun things to do this weekend:

Friday, July 15: Brett Dennen with special guest The Pete Kilpatrick Band at the Summer Concert Series South Park Amphitheater, 7 p.m.

Families will gather on Friday night to hear Brett Dennen and special guest Pete Kilpatrick at South Park, as Allegheny County’s Summer Concert Series continues (see the full summer lineup here). The show begins at 7 p.m., but families usually arrive early to enjoy a full evening out. Bring a blanket and picnic basket or grab some dinner at the on-site food trucks.

Friday, July 15 (Arsenal Park), Saturday July 16 (Grandview Park, Riverview Park) and Sunday July 17 (Schenley Plaza): Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park, beginning at dusk

The City of Pittsburgh hosts this free movie night, happening at several parks this weekend: You can catch the movie “Luca” playing at Arsenal Park on Friday night and at Grandview Park (Bailey Avenue, Mt. Washington) on Saturday night. Also on Saturday night, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be playing at Riverview Park (Observatory Hill). And on Sunday, catch “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” at Schenley Plaza (Forbes Avenue, Oakland). Grab a blanket, a lawn chair and some snacks to enjoy a lovely evening of free cinema under the stars. Click here for more details on upcoming movies in this series.

Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh Black Music Festival, Downtown (various times)

Pittsburgh has a long history as a birthplace of brilliant jazz artists and a place where jazz music has thrived. Celebrate Black music, check out local vendors and honor this important part of Pittsburgh’s musical history at this free festival, which begins on Thursday and runs throughout the weekend at Point State Park and in Market Square. Get more details here.

Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17: H2Oh! River Weekend at Carnegie Science Center, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day

This weekend, families can explore the science behind Pittsburgh’s iconic rivers. During H2Oh! River Weekend, learn about green infrastructure with a rain garden tour, check the water quality of the Ohio River and experiment with scientific equipment. Saturday is National Snake Day, so you can also (safely) meet some snakes with the Science Center’s animal and habitats educator. Guests will include Allegheny College Creek Connections and Commonwealth Charter Academy’s mobile aquaponics lab, and AquaJack. Visitors can also go fishing on the Ohio River with Venture Outdoors. All River Weekend activities are included with Science Center general admission.