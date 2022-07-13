10 Movies Critics Hated, But Redditors Loved

Movies that have been panned by critics have sometimes been championed by audiences, with the recent release of Morbius in April 2022 proving that a movie can have qualities that endear it to some people, but not necessarily those of a critical persuasion. Morbius accrued an aggregated score on Rotten Tomatoes of just 16%, but it was so successful with audiences that it warranted a second run in cinemas.

Films are, after all, subjective, and a movie that is considered to be ‘high brow’ or ‘critically acclaimed’ is not necessarily an indication of how everyone will receive it. The same can be said of critically derided movies, and Redditors are quick to jump to the defense of some films that have been, in their opinion, misunderstood.

Reign Of Fire (2002)





Starring the powerhouse duo of Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey, Rob Bowman’s dystopian dragon epic Reign Of Fire had all the makings of a critically acclaimed classic. Sadly, the movie was not looked upon fondly by most film critics and received a paltry aggregated score of just 42% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the performances of its leading actors generating some positive appraisals from critics, the movie was generally considered to be an expensive mess. Redditors, however, disagree with the sentiment of the majority of criticism directed at the movie and prefer to highlight the movie’s visual prowess as a reason to watch it, with user TSpitty saying “I’m a sucker for dragons and the CGI in that movie was just phenomenal.”





Lady In The Water (2006)





Critics, by and large, were not kind to the films M. Night Shyamalan directed in the early 2000s. Along with The Happening, film critics could not stomach Lady In The Water and the movie received an aggregated score on Rotten Tomatoes of 25%.

Shyamalan’s movies, though, are polarising affairs, and for all their detractors his films receive a healthy amount of praise from certain sections of their audience. Lady In The Water is no different, and Redditors harbor plenty of affection for the movie, with user _JeanGenie_ saying “I loved every bit of that movie, but people want it to be more than just a children’s fairytale.” For many Redditors, Lady In The Water should be appreciated for its winsome and carefree storytelling, and not be taken too seriously.





Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny (2006)





Following the success of 2003’s School Of Rock, Jack Black became arguably more renowned for his work as an actor than as a musician. In 2006, he starred alongside his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass in a satirical meta-comedy Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny.

Despite the movie receiving a lukewarm critical reception and an aggregated score on Rotten Tomatoes of just 52%, the film continues to be highly regarded by those on Reddit, with user ramblersrambling saying “Loved that in middle school. Watched it pretty much every weekend.” For critics, Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny did not fire all on cylinders, but for many Redditors, it still possesses a nostalgic quality that is infectious.





Waterworld (1995)





Kevin Reynold’s 1995 maritime odyssey Waterworld is a movie that is famed for being notoriously bad but is also adored by so many people it could be considered a cult classic of sorts. Critics were not kind to the movie at the time of release, and the film received an aggregated score on Rotten Tomatoes of just 45%.

There is something to be said for Waterworld’s kitsch qualities, and it is an unashamedly extravagant movie, but critics could not see past its ‘guilty pleasure’ appeal and dismissed it out of hand. The Reddit community is more forgiving of the film, however, and fans still admire its iconic concept and fantastical enterprise. User ninnyhammer says “the concept was just too awesome not to love.”





Legion (2010)





Paul Bettany has had a career-high with the critically adored WandaVision but in 2010 he starred in the archangel thriller Legion, which was primarily reviled by critics. The film was criticized for its over-reliance on action set pieces, with nothing of substance left after the bullets had been fired.

For some Redditors, the film is nowhere near as bad as it was made out to be by critics and is a fine example of not necessarily judging a film by its approval rating. Legion, is for some fans, a solid slice of shameless fun and an action-packed thrill-ride, with user BranderChatfield saying “friend and I decided to pick the movie running at the time with the lowest rating. We really loved it.”

Constantine (2005)





With both panned and great movies, Keanu Reeves has had, by some critics’ standards, a mixed career, and 2005’s action-thriller Constantine is an example of one of his films that erred on the side of questionable. The movie received a lukewarm critical reception, accruing an aggregated score on Rotten Tomatoes of only 46%, and most critics thought that the movie was a one-note dud.

Some Redditors, though, found Constantine an enjoyable watch and appreciated its invention, with one user saying “Tilda Swinton as an androgynous angel. Peter Stormare as Lucifer. A collection of holy relics, which when assembled together becomes an anti-demon assault weapon. Keanu Reeves giving Lucifer the finger as he ascends to heaven.” Indeed, what’s there not to love about that?

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)





The commercial box-office success of disaster action films is undeniable, but save Roland Emmerich’s Independence Day, few have endeared themselves to critical approval. 2011’s Battle: Los Angeles had big names on its roster but did not score highly on Rotten Tomatoes, receiving just 37% on the Tomatometer.

Redditors take umbrage with the notion that critics should dictate exactly what audiences should spend their time watching, and use Battle: Los Angeles as an example when pressing home their point. One user argues “that’s why I don’t follow movie ratings or critics. If I enjoyed something, then I enjoyed it. I don’t need a subjective governing body to tell me what films I like and dislike.” For some Redditors, there is something to be said for just beholding a cinematic spectacle like Battle: Los Angeles, and not overthinking it.





The Boondock Saints (1999)





Starring Willem Dafoe, Troy Duffy’s The Boondock Saints, has been a much-maligned movie according to critical discourse. The film is a heady thriller and plays out at breakneck speed but critical consensus did not appreciate the film for its inventiveness, and it scored only 28% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Reddit community is far more impartial in their criticism of the movie, and time has been forgiving, to say the least of Duffy’s film. Indeed, the movie is considered by many to be a classic, with fans appreciating Dafoe’s performance as one of the best and most underrated of his career. User chimpfunkz said of the film, “such a great movie.”

Rambo (2008)





The Rambo franchise has kept fans entertained for decades, and there is no shortage of appetite for another blood-drenched John Rambo excursion on the big screen. Critics, though, have become weary with each new movie in the franchise, and the fourth installment, simply titled Rambo, scored poorly on Rotten Tomatoes, with just a 37% approval rating.

Redditors, by and large, have little issue with the fourth John Rambo film, while its over-the-top action and impressive final scene wowed fans. User PraetorianFury is quick to lavish praise on it, saying “It got mixed reviews. But man was the ending of that movie satisfying. The audience was just cackling and clapping with joy.”

Pandorum (2009)





The science-fiction horror Pandorum received no shortage of critical backlash when it was released in 2009. Starring Dennis Quaid, the movie was a Lovecraftian-inspired space horror in the vein of Ridley Scott’s Alien. Critics were dismissive of the movie’s ability to thrill and it received an accumulated score of just 30% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Redditors think the movie is misunderstood and under-appreciated and are quick to jump to its defense, citing its originality as a reason to admire it. User jayhawkfilm says “I thought it was honestly a competently made sci-fi horror and was more than original enough. The production values were great and the ending was totally unexpected.”





