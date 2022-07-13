10 Underrated Haunted House Movies Of The Twentieth Century (And Where To Watch Them)

Most of us have been inside a spooky old house that creaked in all the wrong places and had countless nooks and crannies for supernatural entities to lay in wait for the moment we let down our guard. Haunted houses are a perfect horror device because they’re one that seems real even if relatively few of us have had a ghost leap out at us during a visit to a creepy Victorian-era home.







Haunted houses are a horror staple dating back to the early days of the genre, and even with all the takes on the theme, there are always going to be new, interesting places to go. Instant classics like The Haunting, Poltergeist, Paranormal Activity, Beetlejuice, The Conjuring, and Crimson Peak have defined the genre, but there are still plenty of underrated hidden gems out there to check out when you’re ready for more.

‘The Changeling’ (1980)

After a composer loses his wife and daughter in a horrific accident, he decides that he needs some solitude to heal and work on new music. He finds a heck of a deal on a beautiful old house that has been vacant for twelve years, which seems great to him. However, we, the audience, know right away that this man is about to get haunted.

The Changeling was one of the few stories here actually based on real events, adding an extra bit of horror to the set. Subtle performances, interesting characterization, and a creepy historical mystery all work together to make this an underrated great that went on to inspire many other films over the years. The Changeling is available to watch on Pluto TV and Tubi.

‘House’ (1977)

When high school student Gorgeous is disappointed by her father’s sudden engagement, she opts to travel with her friends to her aunt’s home. On arrival, the girls face a number of supernatural threats, kicked into gear by a house that seeks to devour them.

It’s almost hard to call House underrated as its cult popularity is impressive considering that it was more or less forgotten to time. This is a truly bonkers film that is difficult to fully get a handle on, with horror and comedy bits playing out. This is brought to life through the eyes of experimental director Nobuhiko Obayashi, who was influenced by his daughter’s ideas. House is available to watch on HBO Max.





‘High Spirits’ (1988)

An impoverished man named Peter owns an antiquated estate in Ireland that has operated as a failing bed and breakfast for some time. Realizing that he’ll never be able to make ends meet, he decides to mine Ireland’s ghostly historical appeal to make a pretend haunted castle, attracting an ensemble of interested Americans. Little do any of them realize that the place is legitimately haunted.

Horror comedy has made a home of the haunted house subgenre, with many greats, like The Frighteners, The Haunted Mansion, and the highly underrated Haunted Honeymoon.High Spirits remains among the most underrated due to its A+ cast, great comedic performances, and genuinely spooky subject matter. High Spirits is available to watch on Tubi and Pluto TV.





‘House on Haunted Hill’ (1959)

An “eccentric millionaire” invites five people to a party in a haunted house, telling them he’ll award anyone who is able to stay through the night $10,000. If this premise sounds familiar, it’s because this film is massively influential. Along with writer Shirley Jackson’s Haunting of Hill House released the same year, 1959 was a definitive time for the subgenre.

Starring noted GOAT Vincent Price, House On Haunted Hill is a film that would be easy to dismiss as one of William Castle’s gimmicky horror exploits that helped define the era. Yet, it ends up being a prime example of why dismissing Castle as being just a schlock provider would be a mistake. Utilizing silly carnival props, the film takes on a chilling intent as the story progresses and we start to see how insidious the haunting truly is. House on Haunted Hill is available to watch on Pluto TV and Tubi.





‘The Old Dark House’ (1932)

A married couple and their quippy friend are stranded in a rainstorm that threatens to wash them offroad, forcing them to take shelter in a foreboding mansion. The homeowners are anything but happy to receive guests and are even more frustrating when another couple in a similar situation arrives. Naturally, it isn’t long before things start getting weird, and a supernatural presence makes itself known.

One of the films that defined the haunted house subgenre while horror movies were still in their infancy, The Old Dark House is full of the staples that would soon become beloved tropes. Effortlessly combining chills and laughs and leaning into the performances of the cast, this is a verifiable classic. The Old Dark House is available to watch on Tubi.

‘The Legend of Hell House’ (1973)

The Belasco House is said to be haunted by the victims of its former master, a man who vanished after a massacre occurred on the grounds. A physicist is joined by a few mediums, all of which seek to uncover the mystery of the house. This is the classic set-up for a haunted house movie, but don’t let your guard down, there are plenty of twists in store.

Related: 10 Underrated Horror Movies From The 1970sHorror giant Richard Matheson is perhaps best-known for his seminal I Am Legend, which has been adapted to film multiple times. However, his Hell House is an equally unsettling gem, and when it came time to adapt the story for the screen, he took on the project himself, with the end result being this film. The Legend of Hell Houseis available to rent on YouTube.

‘Burnt Offerings’ (1976)

A writer, his wife, and their child are offered a steal on a summer home with the requirement that they must care for the elderly mother of the owners. Of course, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes all too clear that this bargain comes at a steep emotional price, and the couple begins to deteriorate under supernatural nudging.

Burnt Offerings is a truly nightmarish little flick with great performances from some of the era’s underrated greats, like Karen Black and Oliver Reed, alongside bonafide stars like Bette Davis and Burgess Meredith. If the story sounds a little like The Shining, that’s because it absolutely is, making this an interesting precursor to one of the most famous horror films of all time. Burnt Offerings is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

‘The Amityville Horror: It’s About Time’ (1992)

Jacob brings home an antique clock from an estate sale in Amityville (uh-oh). He’s attacked by a dog seemingly out of nowhere, leaving his ex-girlfriend Andrea to become his temporary caretaker as he and his daughter both rapidly descend into madness.

The Amityville Horror is a franchise generally defined by its location in the spooky New Jersey home in which the DeFeo Family lost their lives. It’s About Time enlivens the franchise by switching it to a commercial Californian neighborhood and adding a number of bizarre, surrealist twists along the way. Easily the best among the Amityville sequels (and arguably better than the original film), this is a hugely underrated straight-to-video 90s classic. It’s About Time is available to watch on Tubi and Pluto TV.

‘The Haunted Palace’ (1963)

Charles Dexter Ward inherits a lonely old estate, but the locals are shockingly hostile upon showing up in the local town to claim the mansion. He and his wife ignore their warnings, but this of course is a huge mistake as Charles begins to exhibit cruel and unusual behavior.

The Haunted Palace is the sixth of director Roger Corman’s eight-film “Poe Cycle,” films often featuring Vincent Price in the lead based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. That is mostly thrown out the window here as this film is more inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, but we’re not here to nitpick. This is one of the best of an awesome series. The Haunted Palace is available to watch on Paramount+.

‘Let’s Scare Jessica To Death’ (1971)

After experiencing significant mental fallout in the aftermath of her father’s death, Jessica is institutionalized for a time, only to be released into her husband’s care. He moves her to an isolated house in the country. As seemingly supernatural events begin to occur, it’s on Jessica to try and make sense of what’s happening.

Let’s Scare Jessica To Death is certainly low-budget and doesn’t always hold together in a narrative sense, but there’s no denying its intriguing plot and unique narrative choices. Creating a sense of foreboding that has seldom been matched based almost exclusively on the performance of its lead Zohra Lampert, this remains a must-watch for fans of classic B-Movie horror. Let’s Scare Jessica To Death is available to rent through YouTube.

