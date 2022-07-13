Absegami’s Austin Snyder is The 2022 Press Boys Tennis Player of the Year

Austin Snyder made tennis history at Absegami High School

The recent graduate also left behind an indelible mark on the program

Snyder captured the Cape-Atlantic League singles title for the second straight year, finished his season with a 35-2 record, the most single-season wins in school history and advanced to the third round of the state singles tournament and to the South Jersey Interscholastic Championships semifinals.

For the second straight spring, Snyder is The Press Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

“I think I had a better year this year than last year, but still two good years back-to-back, which is really good,” said Snyder, 18, of Galloway Township. “I think my level really improved this year. I made a big jump in my level of game, so I am happy about that.”

Snyder went undefeated during the regular season and team playoffs. He won 17 of those 24 matches with scores of 6-0, 6-0. Snyder’s only two losses came in the individual state singles tournament, where he reached the third round, and in the SJIC semifinals, a match that took more than three hours to complete.

He did not make it easy for any opponent.

“I am just blessed to have had a good career and no injuries, which is great,” Snyder said. “I think tennis is an individual sport, so I am able to show how good I am, unlike a team sport. The sport kind of helped me.”

Snyder was done most of his matches early, so he would stand and cheer on his teammates and help them in any way possible, Absegami coach Zach Mack said. Snyder cared a lot about his team, really wanted the Braves to succeed and was a true leader, Mack said.

Snyder led the Braves to the S.J. Group III quarterfinals.

“Having him in practice is invaluable because he makes everybody better,” Mack said. “When someone needs to work on their skills, they can go hit with Austin, and it would always be a level up. He does not make practice easy on anyone that he is playing with, and that only helps with making our team better. Everyone improves from the first day of practice to the last. The guys all look to him for advice or tactics.”

Mack called Snyder “far and away the best boys tennis player Absegami has ever had.” He said Snyder showed the rest of the program what is possible with hard work and confidence. In 2021, Snyder was the first Absegami boys player to win the CAL singles championship. He won the title again this season and continued to break program records.

“While we are going to miss him and you can’t replace a player like that, what he has brought is something the other guys can look at and try to emulate as they continue to try to improve,” Mack said.

“There is nothing that can fit in an article how much he meant to me and the program. He is clearly the best player we ever had, a great tennis player and phenomenal athlete. But above all that, he really, really is a wonderful young man.”

Snyder said winning his second straight CAL singles title was the highlight of his season. He said the team had a good season, but graduated seven seniors. But second singles player Colin Morrissey and other young players will return next year, so “I’m sure they’ll do well next year, probably better,” Snyder said.

Snyder will attend Stockton University and play for the Ospreys’ men’s club team. Snyder wants to bring his attitude and positivity to the team, something he showed at everyn Absegami practice and match, Mack said.

“I just want to thank my coaches (Mack and assistant Patrick O’Keefe) for a great four years,” Snyder said. “And my teammates throughout my four years.”

Mainland Regional dominated again this spring.

For the second straight season, the Mustangs (21-1) went undefeated against CAL opponents and won their division title. Mainland also defeated Moorestown to capture its first South Jersey Group III title since 2017. The Quakers have won the sectional title 43 times in 48 years. In 2021, they defeated Mainland in the final, the Mustangs’ only loss that season.

The Mustangs, ranked second in the final Press Elite 11 rankings, won 11 of 22 matches by a 5-0 score and seven others by 4-1. Their only loss came in the state semifinals. For the second straight spring, the Mustangs are The Press Team of the Year.

“It is a credit to the boys,” Mainland coach Chris Connolly said. “They came in last year after COVID (canceled the 2020 spring season) and put in a lot of work and had a lot of success. They came back (this spring) and built on that success and the hard work and teamwork ability really helped us push through. They really set a high level of play, and they carried it out for every match of the season. I am very proud of them.”

Mainland finished as the best team in CAL, taking down the best programs in the conference. The Mustangs defeated Ocean City (15-6) and Millville (12-5) twice and Middle Township (20-2) and Absegami (14-10) once. Mainland also defeated out-of-conference talents like Southern Regional (13-8) and Haddon Township (19-4) and Shawnee (14-6) and Moorestown (19-8) in the playoffs.

The Mustangs’ first doubles team, Chris Guillen and Joe Dib, and second doubles teams, Aaryan Deshpande and Jack Palaia, were opponents in the CAL doubles final.

Mainland has recently graduated Dib, Deshpande, Palaia and first and third singles players Mike Walton and Evan Himmelstein, respectively. Guillen and second singles player Alex Wise can return in 2023.

Connolly tells his players to “take care of business in the CAL. We had a lot of strong matches this year. I am very proud of their effort. This is a tribute to the boys. They had a lot of motivation to hopefully get back to the (sectional) finals and take down Moorestown. They were gunning for Moorestown since we lost last year. It just shows you how well they brought-in to the team concept, worked hard and pushed each other.

“I’m proud of the boys.”

For the seventh consecutive season, Middle Township advanced to the South Jersey Group I final.

The Panthers did so with a relatively young team — the starters included two seniors, three juniors and two sophomores. The team still finished 20-2, only losing to Mainland and Haddon Township in the sectional championship match. Middle won the CAL National Division title.

All that success was under coach Matt Gilbert.

Gilbert is The Press Coach of the Year.

“It’s kind of a testament to the older players, setting an expectation program-wide,” said Gilbert, who guided the Panthers to sectional titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019. “It is expected for us to get to the finals, and we will try to compete for it and, obviously, the goal is to win it. The team really responded well. A bunch of dedicated players. My hat goes off to them for basically dealing with all our extensive training. They definitely were deserving.

“We set the bar where we should be,” said Gilbert about having most of the team return next season. “I know the guys are willing to put the work in to get back to the finals next season. The leadership, each year the torch is passed down”