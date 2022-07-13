Ajax willing to sell Man Utd target Lisandro Martinez for £46m – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday’s national newspapers…

THE TIMES

Ajax have accepted defeat in their bid to stop Lisandro Martinez, the Manchester United target, from leaving the club but want £46m.

Mike Dean says fans should be able to listen to referees and VARs debating decisions and thinks the change will come in the near future

Lisandro Martinez in action for Ajax in the Champions League





THE SUN

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean says he hopes he is “remembered by fans as an entertainer” after hanging up his whistle.

Crystal Palace have sent a depleted squad on their pre-season tour with a number of un-jabbed players denied entry into Singapore.

THE TELEGRAPH

A number of players face being forced into coronavirus quarantine upon arrival at this year’s World Cup in Qatar over their refusal to get vaccinated against the disease.

DAILY MAIL

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is in talks with Serie A club Monza as he could make a surprise transfer having previously sought a move to Spain.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have moved on from Houssem Aouar, but one of his Lyon team-mates is of interest this summer. The Gunners along with Newcastle and Roma are all chasing Lyon player Lucas Paqueta.

Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in Lucas Paqueta, say reports





Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly planning to offload seven more players during the summer transfer window including Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona are willing to include Memphis Depay or Sergino Dest in a deal to sign Chelsea target Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

THE ATHLETIC

Burnley have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Netherlands U21 international Ian Maatsen on a season-long loan

SCOTTISH SUN

French wonderkid Edouard Michut is the latest name to be linked with a move to the Scottish Premiership. Celtic are interested.