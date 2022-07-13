Categories
Alachua Sun Trail to extend bike, walking access to Celebration Pointe


A crew with Alachua County Public Works use a front-end loader to clear dig as they construct the new

Cyclists and pedestrians will soon be able to travel down a new trail stretching from Archer to Celebration Pointe, county officials say.

Alachua County Public Works has begun construction of the “Shared-Use Nonmotorized” (SUN) Trail along Archer Road from Southwest 75th Terrace to 41st Boulevard. The existing trail will be extended about 2.4 miles under the current plan.

“It is an extension of the existing trail coming from Archer,” said Brian Kauffman, Alachua County’s assistant public works director. “As the state encourages non-motorized uses throughout the state, this was a section we got grant money for to extend that section.”

