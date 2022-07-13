Amanda Holden, 51, flaunts ageless looks in floral dress amid London heatwave

Amanda Holden, 51, looked the epitome of chic despite the blistering heatwave that has the nation under alert.

The Britain’s Got Talent star was photographed in a summery midi floral dress as she made her way towards Global Radio in London.

Amanda put her youthful complexion on display by styling her blonde tresses in a low bun, while wearing minimal makeup.

She paired her colourful dress with some off-white chunky platform heels, with a matching handbag and finished off the look with some maxi glasses.