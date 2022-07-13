Amazon Prime Day Deals Feature ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘The Walking Dead’ and More

For Amazon’s seventh annual Prime Day sale the company is offering its Prime members exclusive deals on streaming subscriptions and tons of movies and shows. For the final day of the Prime Day event, Amazon has rolled out an impressive selection of discounted blockbusters and streaming television series, including 50% off select films, bundle deals, discounted streaming service subscriptions, and up to 50% off popular series. On the heels of the recent Emmy nominations, there’s no better time to catch up on all the nominees!

With epic series being made exclusively available across multiple streaming services, from Paramount+ to Discovery+ and AMC, television is experiencing a massive shift. Amazon is providing their members a chance to try out a subscription for select services for only .99 per month for two months this year as one of their annual Prime Day deals. For fans of the ’90s-inspired horror drama Yellowjackets, Prime Members can snag a Showtime subscription to catch up ahead of Season 2. Fans of The Walking Dead will definitely want to check out the AMC streamer sale before all the big news drops from the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con this year — trust us.

As far as films, Amazon is offering up a whole slate of hit blockbusters like filmmaker Matt Reeves‘ 2022 The Batman starring Robert Pattinson for $9.99, or 2021’s Ghostbusters revival film Ghostbusters: Afterlife with Paul Rudd and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, available for purchase for only $8.99. Own the first before the sequel comes out in 2023! Other movie deals available include The Big Lebowski on Blu-ray at 57% off for $9.99, Ti West‘s most recent ode to ’70s horror, X, available to rent for $2.99, the Blu-ray edition of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (ahead of its re-release to theaters for its 40-year anniversary) or 2021’s Dune, featuring an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet and 2022 two-time Emmy nominee Zendaya, available for purchase at only $7.99. With these exclusive deals, Amazon is giving film buffs a chance to bulk up their collection, or maybe some early holiday ideas.





One of the more unique options Prime Day is offering is the numerous bundle deals. From television series to movies, Amazon is cleaning out its stock and filling collectors’ shelves with a wide selection of titles. For the serious film fanatics, Amazon has dropped a whopper — Illumination’s 3-movie collection of Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3 for over 50% off at just $14.99. Whether you need to catch up before hitting the theaters for the box-office smash Minions: The Rise of Gru, or you’re just a die-hard fan. Other bundles on sale for Prime Day include the complete Supernatural series starring The Boys‘ Jensen Ackles, which dropped almost 60% from $300 to $129.99; Downton Abbey: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is listed over 50% off; the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Blu-ray are over 50% off at only $40 retail; for the kids, a Trolls bundle is available for over 50% off that includes both films ahead of the Trolls 3 release.





Prime Day only in name, the e-commerce giant’s anniversary celebration, has been extended to a 48-hour sale, from July 12 to July 13, with select products’ prices dropped for what’s quickly becoming a mid-summer Black Friday event. These sales are only available to Prime members, and the event is ending soon, so head to Amazon’s site to find something that fits your interests before it’s too late!

