Anime fans need to binge this brilliant series before it leaves Netflix UK tomorrow





Anime fans need to be aware that one of the best series you can watch on Netflix UK will soon be leaving the service. This week Anohana – which is arguably one of the most beloved animes of the 2010s – will be leaving the Netflix UK library. The final day to watch Anohana is Thursday July 14, after which you’ll have to find another way to see the hit Japanese series.

And if you haven’t watched Anohana yet, it’s well worth your time. Anohana The Flower We Saw That Day is a 2011 series produced by A-1 Pictures and directed by Tatsuyuki Nagai and written by Mari Okada (who also made Toradora! and The Anthem of the Heart). This emotional anime series charts the story of childhood friends who drifted apart following the tragic death of one of their friends when they were kids. Five years later, one member of the group – Jinta Yadomi – who is living as a recluse after this tragedy begins seeing the ghost of his late friend – Meiko ‘Menma’ Honma.

Jinta is the only one who can see Menma, but this sudden event helps bring the group back together and tackle the feelings of pain they’ve been carrying deep down for years. As you can probably guess, Anohana The Flower We Saw That Day is an emotionally charged series that will see you reaching for the tissue box plenty of times. And if you’re thinking of binging it in one that then, whoo – you are in for an emotional ride. Anohana is 11 episodes long, with each episode ranging from 22 minutes to 25 minutes.

So if you haven’t started the series yet you may – depending on what else is in your diary – have time to binge all episodes before it leaves Netflix. If you manage to finish Anohana before it leaves Netflix you may be interested in watching the Anohana film. This takes places after the events of the series, with this feature production simply called Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day – The Movie. If you don’t manage to watch Anohana before it leaves Netflix you can buy the Blu-ray boxset which is available at HMV.