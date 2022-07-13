‘Another bull***t artist!’ Trump slams Musk as pair lock horns over failed Twitter bid





The spat reportedly began after the former POTUS made some unflattering comments about Mr Musk at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska last Saturday. He stated that the SpaceX billionaire had gotten himself into a “mess” over his bid to buy the social media giant, after he attempted to back out of the deal and is subsequently being sued.

Mr Trump said: “(Musk) said the other day, I’ve never voted for a Republican. “I said I didn’t know that; he told me he voted for me. He’s another bull***t artist, but he is not going to be buying it (Twitter).” Naturally Mr Musk took to Twitter itself to issue a response, reported Sky News. He wrote: “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset.

“Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the presidency.” Mr Musk also added that Ron DeSantis would “easily win” if he ran in the 2024 presidential election against Joe Biden. He continued: “Trump would be 82 at the end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.” READ MORE: Twitter users rage as WHO warns Covid ‘running freely’ again

“Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.” Mr Musk claimed he withdrew because the site had not disclosed accurate information about the real number of spam bot accounts. However Twitter have accused this of being a pretext and that the Tesla boss is actually concerned about changes in the stock market affecting his wealth.