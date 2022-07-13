Austria vs Norway Women’s EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Austria meet Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium in UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Group A on Friday 15 July.
Where to watch Austria vs Norway on TV
What do you need to know?
Both teams head into this group stage decider with a quarter-final spot in their sights. Austria, buoyed by their 2-0 defeat of Northern Ireland on Matchday 2, need only avoid defeat to reach the last eight. Norway, though, must not only dust themselves down from that record-breaking loss to England; they have to win.
Possible starting line-ups
Austria: Zinsberger; Schiechtl, Wenninger, Schnaderbeck, Hanshaw; Puntigam; Dunst, Zadrazil, Höbinger, Feiersinger; Billa
Norway: Pettersen; Tuva Hansen, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Blakstad; Eikeland, Maanum, Engen, Reiten; Graham Hansen, Hegerberg
Reporters’ views
Joanna Kozak, Austria reporter
It’s a straight shoot-out to reach the quarter-finals. Irene Fuhrmann’s team, in need of just a point, are not lacking in confidence following Monday’s win against Northern Ireland and their eye-catching display against England in the tournament opener. They have avoided defeat by Norway only once before, however, and will need to decide whether they look to stick or twist from the start.
Philip O’Connor, Norway reporter
Left reeling by the 8-0 loss to England, Norway coach Martin Sjögren and his squad have gone over that game in detail in an effort to put it behind them as the focus shifts to the final group assignment against Austria. Expect to see them revert to a 4-4-2 formation and more of the kind of attacking football that they displayed in the opener against Northern Ireland as they chase the victory they need.
Form guide
Austria
Last six games: WLWWLW (most recent first)
Last match: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland, 11/07
Women’s EURO 2017: semi-finals (0-0, L 0-3pens vs Denmark)
Norway
Last six games: LWWWWW (most recent first)
Last match: England 8-0 Norway, 11/07
Women’s EURO 2017: fourth in Group A (W0 D0 L3)
View from the camps
Barbara Dunst, Austria midfielder: “It’ll be a really great match against Norway. Both teams are full of attacking prowess. It’ll be a cracker of a match for the fans.”
Martin Sjögren, Norway coach: “This is about working hard to turn it around; there is a good opportunity for us to get to the quarter-finals.”
