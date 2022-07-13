Bank warning: Lloyds, Barclays and more to close 90 branches in next few weeks – full list

HSBC
- Beaconsfield – August 4
- Borehamwood – August 16
- Brierley Hill – July 28
- Cambridge – July 21
- East Grinstead – August 2
- Eltham – August 18
- Farnham – August 2
- Golders Green – August 18
- Hammersmith – July 28
- Harborne – August 11
- Hoddesdon – August 9
- Islington – July 21
- Leyland – August 16
- London – July 19
- London – July 19
- London – July 21
- Londonderry – August 11
- Lymington – August 4
- Monmouth – July 26
- Omagh – August 16
- Peckham – August 2
- Perth – July 26
- Sidcup – August 9
- South Kensington – July 26
- Stowmarket – August 18
- Stratford – July 19
- Street – August 4
- Thame – August 9
- Uckfield – August 11
- Woking – July 28
Jackie Uhi, the head of HSBC UK’s Branch Network, said: “The way people bank is changing – something the pandemic has accelerated.
“Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.
“Rather than a one-size fits all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.”
