Bank warning: Lloyds, Barclays and more to close 90 branches in next few weeks – full list

HSBC

Beaconsfield – August 4

Borehamwood – August 16

Brierley Hill – July 28

Cambridge – July 21

East Grinstead – August 2

Eltham – August 18

Farnham – August 2

Golders Green – August 18

Hammersmith – July 28

Harborne – August 11

Hoddesdon – August 9

Islington – July 21

Leyland – August 16

London – July 19

London – July 21

Londonderry – August 11

Lymington – August 4

Monmouth – July 26

Omagh – August 16

Peckham – August 2

Perth – July 26

Sidcup – August 9

South Kensington – July 26

Stowmarket – August 18

Stratford – July 19

Street – August 4

Thame – August 9

Uckfield – August 11

Woking – July 28

Jackie Uhi, the head of HSBC UK’s Branch Network, said: “The way people bank is changing – something the pandemic has accelerated.

“Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.

“Rather than a one-size fits all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.”